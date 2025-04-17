Event & Party Photos

Cultural Council Honors Arts Community

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 04/17/2025

Scott and Christy Cunningham, Bill MeyerPremier Photo/Jacek Gancarz

Bonnie Roseman, Sharon KoskoffPremier Photo/Jacek Gancarz

Lisa Peterfruend, David VancePremier Photo/Jacek Gancarz

Paul Bernabeo and David CohenPremier Photo/Jacek Gancarz

Cheryl K. Crowley, Dave LawrencePremier Photo/Jacek Gancarz

Denise and Gil RivasPremier Photo/Jacek Gancarz

Roe Green, Andrew KatoPremier Photo/Jacek Gancarz

Terri Sriberg, Donald M. EphraimPremier Photo/Jacek Gancarz

Taylor Morgan, Rob RussellPremier Photo/Jacek Gancarz

Bill and Luann ParmaleePremier Photo/Jacek Gancarz

Stuart Taylor, Camryn Del Rio LintonPremier Photo/Jacek Gancarz

Richard Holton, Frances FisherPremier Photo/Jacek Gancarz

Brian Crowley, Willem ErwichPremier Photo/Jacek Gancarz

Winners Alyce Erickson, Terry Duffy, Verdenia BakerPremier Photo/Jacek Gancarz

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and its President & CEO Dave Lawrence celebrated the region’s cultural community at its annual fundraising soiree, An A-Muse-ing Evening: Art in Motion, at The Hangar in Riviera Beach.

Chaired by Cheryl K. Crowley, the event welcomed over 200 guests to celebrate art inspired by movement, music and muse-worthy moments.

The highlight of the evening was the Muse Awards, honoring Palm Beach Media Group, Verdenia Baker, Alyce Erickson and the Cornelia T. Bailey Foundation for their outstanding contribution to arts and culture.

