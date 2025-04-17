Cultural Council Honors Arts Community

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and its President & CEO Dave Lawrence celebrated the region’s cultural community at its annual fundraising soiree, An A-Muse-ing Evening: Art in Motion, at The Hangar in Riviera Beach.

Chaired by Cheryl K. Crowley, the event welcomed over 200 guests to celebrate art inspired by movement, music and muse-worthy moments.

The highlight of the evening was the Muse Awards, honoring Palm Beach Media Group, Verdenia Baker, Alyce Erickson and the Cornelia T. Bailey Foundation for their outstanding contribution to arts and culture.