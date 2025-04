Cutchogue Library Hosts Spring Concert

Austrian pianist and composer Kiron Atom Tellian, a graduate of The Juilliard School and winner of the 2024 Young Concert Artists Susan Wadsworth International Auditions, delivered a live performance at The Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library.

Following the concert, guests gathered for an artist’s reception, where they had the opportunity to meet the musician and discuss his work.