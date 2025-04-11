Announcing the Dan's White Party Presented by Wilmington Trust at RGNY

The moment we’ve all been eagerly waiting for is here — the announcement of the grand finale of the Dan’s Taste Series! We are thrilled to announce that the highly anticipated Dan’s White Party presented by Wilmington Trust will be held at the breathtaking RGNY, the fifth and final event of the Dan’s Taste series. This marks the final announcement of our incredible venues for the Dan’s Taste Series, each carefully selected to provide unique and unforgettable experiences. The Dan’s White Party presented by Wilmington Trust, on Saturday, August 16, promises to be an epic culmination, an exciting and fun-filled celebration of the entire series.

This chic event will bring the summer to a glamorous close. Imagine an evening where every detail is crème de la crème: exceptional wine, mouthwatering food, signature cocktails, and the kind of entertainment that keeps you dancing long into the night. Guests are encouraged to wear their finest white attire for an evening that promises elegance, fun, and a few surprises along the way.

This is not just any party — it’s an experience like no other. The Dan’s White Party presented by Wilmington Trust at RGNY will be full of energy, excitement, and plenty of opportunities to revel in the finest things in life. Get ready for a night of surprises, starting with the hidden speakeasy where you’ll discover secret cocktails and exclusive vibes. Then, head over to the chic barn and tent, where the celebration will be in full swing. As the evening progresses, the fun will move to the stunning veranda of RGNY’s tasting room for the ultimate afterparty, complete with spectacular views of the vineyard and the East End under the stars.

RGNY, with its rolling hills, lush vines, and sweeping vistas, sets the perfect scene for a night of unforgettable fun. At RGNY, they embrace a philosophy of MENOS es más — “Less is more”—but that doesn’t mean less excitement! Every detail is thoughtfully crafted to create a celebration where simplicity meets sophistication. From their exceptional wines, produced with passion and care, to the sustainable practices they honor, RGNY represents the best of what the East End has to offer. It’s a place where tradition and innovation come together to produce wines that are as memorable as the moments you’ll share at the Dan’s White Party presented by Wilmington Trust.

This final event of the Dan’s Taste Series is the ultimate way to end the season on a high note, and RGNY Vineyard is the perfect venue to bring the series to a close. Not only will you enjoy some of the best wine in the region, but you’ll also get to mingle with fellow revelers, dance to incredible music, and celebrate summer’s last hurrah in the chicest way possible.

The Dan’s White Party presented by Wilmington Trust will be the perfect blend of fun, elegance, and excitement. It’s the ultimate East End experience — where world-class wines meet lively entertainment, and every moment is infused with the kind of energy that makes this region so special. You won’t just be part of a party; you’ll be part of a celebration that brings people together to savor, dance, and create memories.

Mark your calendars for this unforgettable evening. The Dan’s White Party presented by Wilmington Trust is sure to be a night filled with laughter, surprises, and the kind of fun that only the East End can offer. It’s the grand finale of the Dan’s Taste Series, and we can’t wait to share it with you. Don’t miss out on this chance to celebrate in style at RGNY — this is one party you won’t want to miss!

Visit DansTaste.com for more information and tickets.