Donna Broniecki of Southampton Remembered as Dedicated Court Clerk

Donna Broniecki

Donna Broniecki of Southampton and Palm Beach Gardens, FL died peacefully on March 22 at the Kanas Center for Hospice care in Westhampton Beach surrounded by her loving family. She was 80 years old and was the beloved daughter of the late Rodman Terry and Rolene Stuebe. She was predeceased by her cherished husband of 54 years, Stephen J. Broniecki.

Donna moved to Hampton Bays during high school. After graduation she attended Mount Ida College in Amherst, Massachusetts. Once she met Steve Broniecki, they married on April 4, 1964. Exactly to the day a year later, their daughter, Stephanie was born.

Donna began working in the court system and dedicated her career to public service retiring as a senior court clerk in the criminal courts of Riverhead. She was known for her intelligence, dedication to her community, and professionalism as well as her sense of humor. Many people in Southampton will remember her dedication to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, volunteering for Huggy Bears, the US Open, and fundraising for the Dominican Sisters.

Outside of work, Donna lived life fully. She was an avid tennis and golf player, an enthusiastic traveler, and a voracious reader. She especially treasured her winters in Florida and the many adventures (Morocco, Russia, camping on the beach, and cruising the Caribbean just to name a few) she shared with her dear friends and family.

Above all, Donna was devoted to her family. She is survived by her daughter Stephanie and son-in-law Mike Neill and her precious granddaughters Caitie (married to Andrew Blakely) Taylor, and Lauryn who were the light of her life and spent time with her daily.

She is predeceased by her loving sister Debra Owen and nephew Kyle Owen. Her brother-in-law Billy Owen has been a friend of hers since high school when they both moved to Hampton Bays. Donna was a beloved aunt to Neal Owen and his wife Alicia and was a great aunt to Neal and Alicia’s children Avery, Will, and Emma.

Anyone who spent time with Donna will remember her enjoying casinos and laughing at many jokes. Her kindness, strength, and deep love for her family will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

After a private cremation and burial at Calverton National Cemetery, Michael, Stephanie, and their daughters would like for you to join them in celebrating Donna’s beautiful life on April 5, 2025 at 72 Henry Road, Southampton beginning at 1 p.m.