Eagle Chevrolet Celebrates Grand Opening in Riverhead

Adonai McCormack, dealer principal and general manager of Eagle Chevrolet

The fastest growing business community on the East End just grew a little bit more, as Eagle Chevrolet celebrated its grand opening on April 3.

It’s the second Eagle location in Riverhead to celebrate a grand opening, the other being Eagle KIA in December.

Dealer principal and general manager Adonai McCormack oversees both Eagle KIA and Eagle Chevrolet, and through relationships with fellow business owners and politicians in Riverhead, has become something of a pioneer in Riverhead’s business growth.

“We have been named the largest Chevy facility on Long Island,” McCormack said to Dan’s Papers. “For me, it’s us being able to undertake growth and also being more willing to accept challenges.”

McCormack graduated from Utica College in 2016 with a degree in business economics and a minor in marketing.

He immediately went into the automotive industry and worked his way up within the Dennis & Co. Auto Group, holding titles such as Finance Manager, General Sales Manager, General Manager and Lead Director of Sales for the Dennis & Co. organization, Dennis & Co. Auto Group, all before becoming a General Manager and Dealer Principal in the Eagle stores.

With the growth of the Eagle facilities, McCormack says that East Enders are no longer driving out west to get a quality car – in fact, up islanders are now coming out to Riverhead to do so.

“We’re drawing in business from many different area codes,” McCormack said. “And we’re doing it through our culture of placing importance on the culture, and what they’re interested in, and what their desires are. It’s not just about price, it’s about experience. It’s about building value.

“We are excited to open our doors to the Riverhead community and provide an exceptional car-buying and service experience,” McCormack added. “This dealership represents our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to celebrate with us.”

McCormack gave a thank you to his team at a ceremony, which drew Riverhead Town Supervisor Tim Hubbard who praised Eagle Chevrolet as the right way to do development in the Riverhead area.

“Our community is one of the fastest growing communities on Long Island right now, and to have a major brand like Chevrolet, they’ve been here for years, but then to reinvest and reopen again and put a lot of money back into our town, it shows their faith in us and our faith in them, and we’re very proud to have them,” Hubbard said. “You always had to go up west in the past to get a good deal. These people are dealing out here now, so it’s good to have it right in our own backyard.”

The event drew dozens of supporters from the Riverhead community, and was capped off with an official ribbon cutting in front of the building on Old Country Road.

Eagle Chevrolet of Riverhead is located at 1330 Old Country Road and can be reached at 631-494-3812.

