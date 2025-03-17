Eagle Chevrolet Riverhead to Celebrate Grand Opening with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Adonai McCormack, general manager of Eagle Chevrolet of Riverhead.

Getting a quality car right here on the East End has never been easier, thanks to Adonai McCormack and the team at Eagle Chevrolet of Riverhead.

Eagle Chevrolet Riverhead will mark its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and community celebration on April 3, offering attendees a first look at the new dealership and its lineup of Chevrolet vehicles.

The event will feature a ribbon-cutting with local dignitaries, business leaders, and Chevrolet representatives. Guests can explore the latest Chevrolet models, including electric and performance vehicles, while enjoying food, music and entertainment.

“We are excited to open our doors to the Riverhead community and provide an exceptional car-buying and service experience,” said Adonai McCormack, general manager of Eagle Chevrolet Riverhead. “This dealership represents our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to celebrate with us.”

McCormack, a graduate of Utica College with a background in business economics and marketing, has built his career in the automotive industry, holding key leadership positions within Dennis & Co. Auto Group, Eagle’s parent company, before taking on his role at Eagle Chevrolet.

Eagle Chevrolet Riverhead, part of the Eagle dealership group, was acquired in December 2022 by the Dennis & Co. McCormack previously cited Riverhead’s rapid business growth as a key factor in the company’s expansion, calling it “a brand-new beginning” for the dealership.

“Why not Riverhead?” McCormack said at Eagle Kia’s December grand opening. “It’s one of the fastest growing communities. Eagle has been a staple in the community for over the last two decades. This is a brand-new beginning. We get to redefine and separate ourselves from the rest of the competition and show the community we’re here to stay and offer the best deals and customer service while doing it. Once you have a vision, it just takes effort and opportunity to make it a reality.”

The Eagle dealerships have been praised by Riverhead politicians, calling them the right way to do development in the area.

“This is route 58 – this is exactly where these developments should be,” Councilman Ken Rothwell said. “It’s driving people from outside of the Town of Riverhead to do business here in Riverhead. I think that when you have this many automotive centers like along Route 58 it brings everyone from all over the island. I think Riverhead is the last stop going east for large commercial developments like car dealerships, where you can look at multiple vehicles, multiple dealerships at the same time and shop within the same one mile circle right here. It allows us to keep our agricultural heritage, because it allows us to use money and funding to purchase and preserve other farmlands and other agricultural areas outside town. So it’s a smart development.”

The event is set for 3 p.m. on April 3 at Eagle Chevrolet of Riverhead, located at 1330 Old Country Road. For more information or to RSVP, contact Sammie Orih at 518-912-9148 or sorih@schnepsmedia.com.