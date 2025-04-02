East Hampton Emergency Department ER Opens Soon

A new Stony Brook East Hampton Emergency Department ER is coming (SBM)

The Stony Brook East Hampton Emergency Department is preparing to open this spring to provide quicker access to life-saving medical treatment for sick and injured people on the easternmost part of the South Fork.

Once open, the off-campus extension of Stony Brook Southampton Hospital’s Emergency Department will be one of only a few free-standing emergency departments in New York State, officials said. Stony Brook Medicine, Southampton Hospital Association, and the Southampton Hospital Foundation are planning a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 5 to celebrate the opening of the facility at a later date.

“This will give access to emergency care to those who live farthest east on the South Fork,” said Kali Chan, a spokesperson for Stony Brook Medicine. “Those who reside or work or visit places such as Montauk, East Hampton and Sag Harbor are a minimum of 55 minutes from Stony Brook Southampton Hospital — with no traffic — and up to two hours or more during the spring, summer and fall seasons. When health is at risk, time is of the essence to access critical care services in the community.”

The new addition to the East End comes as emergency department visits among adults have increased in recent years, with the United States reporting 140 million ED visits in 2021, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.

It will feature a resuscitation room, 11 exam rooms, fast-track treatment, two isolation rooms, imaging rooms and more. It was made possible by a $10 million state grant and private donations.

The new state-of-the-art Stony Brook East Hampton Emergency Department facility to be located at 400 Pantigo Place is on target to open in late spring 2025.