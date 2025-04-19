Spring Restaurant Week Returns with East End 'Food Seen' Dining Deals & Festive Flavors

Motorino Mobile Pizza

Spring is in the air, bringing all your favorite celebrations with it! Celebrate with good vibes and great bites at your favorite local restaurants.

Spring Long Island Restaurant Week is right around the corner with restaurants across the island participating from Sunday, April 27 to Sunday, May 4! The eight days of deals feature dishes from some of the island’s top restaurants without breaking the bank. Diners can enjoy delicious eats at East End eateries such as Amalfi Hamptons, Bistro 72, Bistro Été, Bridgehampton Inn & Restaurant, Calissa, Centro 336, Cowfish, Fauna, Flora, il Buco al Mare, LDV at The Maidstone, Mirabelle Tavern, Nick & Toni’s, Noah’s, Ocean Club Montauk, On The Docks, Page Sag Harbor, R.AIRE at The Hampton Maid, Rumba, Shippy’s, The Palm – East Hampton and more with additions each day. Restaurants will be offering a $24 two-course lunch prix fixe, a $29, $39, or a $46 three-course dinner prix fixe, or any combination of the four prix fixes. Make sure you make your reservations early! These restaurants won’t have availability for long. Visit their website longislandrestaurantweek.com to view the full list of participating restaurants in both Nassau and Suffolk County. Cheers!

R.AIRE at The Hampton Maid has some exciting happenings coming up! Join them for a wine dinner with Bodegas Muga featuring Juan Muga on Thursday, April 24. The evening is available at $180 per guest plus tax and includes a six-course tasting menu, where each dish is thoughtfully paired with selections from Bodegas Muga, one of Rioja’s finest family wineries featuring one of the top five wines in the world. Reservations are required for the 6:30 p.m. dinner and can be made by visiting the restaurant’s website. Can’t make it to the dinner? Don’t fret! The restaurant also offers a special $45 three-course prix fixe menu every Tuesday to Thursday. Plus, a 30% off discount is available on bottles of wine with a $45 food minimum spend. Reservations are recommended, and the menu, subject to change, includes appetizers such as a Caesar salad, croquettes of the day, calamari a la Romana and meatballs. Main selections include a choice of mushroom fideua, organic salmon 104°F, grilled duck breast or their R.AIRE burger. Finally, end the evening on a sweet note with dessert options of gelato or a tarta de Santiago.

Gather your loved ones and dine at Canoe Place Inn on April 20 for Easter brunch! The family-friendly buffet-style brunch celebration will include live music by Jacob Khalil and a delicious selection of dishes perfect for all ages, including classic favorites and spring-inspired treats. Kids and adults alike can enjoy Easter-themed activities designed for the whole family such as an exciting Easter Egg Hunt, a visit from the Easter Bunny, surprises and more. It’s the perfect setting to create lasting memories with family and friends on the holiday! The festivities are available at $85 per person and guests are invited to join them for the full event with happenings taking place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. View the full menu and book your reservation by visiting their website!

Did you know?

Motorino Pizza is returning to the Hamptons for their second season! The custom-built wood-fired pizza trailer is available for on-demand pizza parties and they are excited to announce new trailers and packages for this season. Motorino Mobile offers a full onsite pizza station complete with refrigeration, tent and lights for a special addition to your events and parties. It’s as close as you’ll get to having a pizzeria in your backyard and is perfect for intimate gatherings at your home, an outdoor wedding or start of summer party at your place of business. Chef Mathieu is excited to expand his offerings to now include Pasta Parties and Rosticceria packages for his guests, as well as a full-service bar. For more information, and to submit an inquiry, visit motorinopizza.com.

Bits & Bites:

Cluckman’s in Sag Harbor is now offering pizza! Both slices and pies are available with the addition of Pizza Pizza with flavors of salad pizza, loaded pepperoni, pepperoni & jalapeño, wild mushroom & truffle oil, hawaiian and buffalo chicken.

Having a party, celebration or gathering this summer and need tasty bites for your guests? Place your summer catering order at the Golden Pear by April 30 and receive a $100 Golden Pear gift card (minimum of $250 order)! Delivery is available and you can place your order by visiting their website or over the phone.

The Clubhouse Hamptons is offering a Friday Frenzy of a burger, wings and a pint of beer for only $25! Grab your friends and kick the weekend off in the best way.

Food Quote: “Life expectancy would grow by leaps and bounds if green vegetables smelled as good as bacon.” – Doug Larson