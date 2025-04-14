Hamptons Pride Launches Film Series

Andrea Cote (Artist) Lisa Tamburini David Gribin, Gina D'Orazio (Artist), Ellen DioGuardi Lisa Tamburini Diane Deger and Nancy Thompson Lisa Tamburini Elizabeth Brun, Victoria Cooper, Leslie Dreizen Kilgour, Joyce Weinberg Lisa Tamburini Ken Quay and Louis Bradbury Lisa Tamburini Laurie Hall and Linda Creash Lisa Tamburini Lynn Blumenfeld, Tom House (Founder Hamptons Pride), Karyn Mannix Lisa Tamburini Rob Stuart, Josh Masten, Mike Verrier Lisa Tamburini

Hamptons Pride Inc.‘s Founder Tom House launched a monthly film series this year, celebrating LGBTQ+ stories, with its March screening featuring The Miseducation of Cameron Post.

Held at the Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor, the event brought together film enthusiasts and advocates to watch the critically acclaimed drama starring Chloe Grace Moretz.

Attendees engaged in discussions after the screening, reflecting on the film’s themes of identity, survival, and resistance against intolerance.