Hamptons Pride Launches Film Series
1 minute 04/14/2025
Hamptons Pride Inc.‘s Founder Tom House launched a monthly film series this year, celebrating LGBTQ+ stories, with its March screening featuring The Miseducation of Cameron Post.
Held at the Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor, the event brought together film enthusiasts and advocates to watch the critically acclaimed drama starring Chloe Grace Moretz.
Attendees engaged in discussions after the screening, reflecting on the film’s themes of identity, survival, and resistance against intolerance.