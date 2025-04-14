Event & Party Photos

Hamptons Pride Launches Film Series

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 04/14/2025

Andrea Cote (Artist)Lisa Tamburini

David Gribin, Gina D'Orazio (Artist), Ellen DioGuardiLisa Tamburini

Diane Deger and Nancy ThompsonLisa Tamburini

Elizabeth Brun, Victoria Cooper, Leslie Dreizen Kilgour, Joyce WeinbergLisa Tamburini

Ken Quay and Louis BradburyLisa Tamburini

Laurie Hall and Linda CreashLisa Tamburini

Lynn Blumenfeld, Tom House (Founder Hamptons Pride), Karyn MannixLisa Tamburini

Rob Stuart, Josh Masten, Mike VerrierLisa Tamburini

Hamptons Pride Inc.‘s Founder Tom House launched a monthly film series this year, celebrating LGBTQ+ stories, with its March screening featuring The Miseducation of Cameron Post.

Held at the Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor, the event brought together film enthusiasts and advocates to watch the critically acclaimed drama starring Chloe Grace Moretz.

Attendees engaged in discussions after the screening, reflecting on the film’s themes of identity, survival, and resistance against intolerance.

