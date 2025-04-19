James McMahon of Mattituck Remembered as Longtime Southold DPW Commissioner, Family Man

James McMahon

James “Jim” Craig McMahon of Mattituck died at age 79 on March 13. He was born on Sept. 28, 1945, to James and Marjorie.

Jim was an exceptional man, known for his warm smile, great sense of humor, and like most fine Irishmen, legendary storytelling. Born and raised in Southampton Jim grew up in a lively household with his loving siblings, Karen, Stephen, Dennis, Barbara and Jeffrey, and countless cousins, all often subject to his playful teasing.

He was a loving husband to Audrey, who enjoyed, if not tolerated, years of his calm and relaxed demeanor. Their marriage was a great example of not sweating the small stuff, laughing often, and loving unconditionally. Jim was also a devoted father to three spirited daughters, Catherine (Edgett), Meghan (Huszagh) and Brenna (Cochrane), who kept him on his toes while bringing him immense joy. He embraced his three sons-in-laws, Daniel, Peter and Jeffrey, as his own and entrusted, while also willingly handing over all financial responsibility, for his girls he so loved. Walking his three daughters down the aisle also brought him his most cherished gift: his seven grandchildren, Owen, Emerson, Waverly, Ellis, Aoife, Easton, and Charlie, who were an incredible source of joy and pride for him as their Poppy.

A true family man, nothing made Jim happier than being surrounded by his nephews, nieces, siblings (both by blood and marriage), friends, extended family and anyone else who could tolerate his legendary storytelling, even if it was the 10th time they heard the same tale.

Jim’s vibrant personality made him a beloved friend to many, but perhaps none cherished his companionship more than his brother-in-law, Tom. Their bond was truly inseparable, a partnership that few of us could ever hope to replicate.

Professionally, Jim was a passionate public servant for Southold Town, ultimately ending his long and storied career as Commissioner of Public Works. Never one to seek the spotlight or photo op, he quietly fought for the best interests of the people of Southold for years and was most proud of his accomplishments in preserving open space, beaches, parks and trails for future generations of North Forkers to enjoy.

It’s impossible to put into words a life so well-lived, but if we were to try, it would be something like this: Jim was as easygoing as they come, a good man, a trusted friend, a loving husband, a great father, and an even better Poppy. He was such a wonderful example for those around him who rarely if ever would get rattled and would only raise his voice while backing up a boat trailer – an activity that could test anyone’s patience!

The family received friends on Sunday, March 16 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Ducks Unlimited, Peconic Bay Chapter would be appreciated. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.