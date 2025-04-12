John Tusa Remembered for Love & Laughter in East Hampton

John Tusa died at 91 on April 3

John Tusa, born October 1, 1933, died peacefully in Southampton on April 3 at the age of 91. An East Hampton resident, beloved husband, brother, uncle, stepfather and friend, John’s life was marked by his love of music, Italian food, bicycling, puns and most of all, the connections he made with others. His warmth and humor touched the lives of all who knew him.

Born to Sicilian immigrants Rose Marie (née Maiorca) and Giuseppe Tusa, and raised in tenement housing on Orchard Street on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, John had a deep appreciation for the vibrant culture and community that defined his early years. He embraced every moment of life, with a particular passion for the joys of socializing with people in the community. John’s love of puns was legendary — he never missed an opportunity to bring a smile, or a groan, with a perfectly timed quip.

For 35 years, John was the devoted husband of Paula Peterson, whom he married in 1990 with a love that deepened through the years. Together, they shared many travels and adventures and a bond that was built on mutual respect, love and laughter. Their shared commitment to the Quaker tradition brought them to experience the benefits of many spiritual retreats.

John’s love of learning was a constant theme throughout his life. Though he grew up in a neighborhood known for its working-class roots, he never stopped seeking knowledge. This commitment to self-improvement would carry him through his entire career as well as his personal life, as he constantly strived to be the best person he could. He earned a Master’s Degree in Social Work from SUNY Stony Brook at age 60.

John’s professional work was driven by a deep empathy for those struggling with addiction. His proudest professional endeavor was initiating the Bowery Residents Program in the 1980s in lower Manhattan which sought to address alcoholism. John worked as a community advocate and activist for the majority of his professional career which included many years as an addiction therapist at Family Service League in East Hampton.

In 1969, John had the opportunity to experience one of history’s most iconic events, the Woodstock Music Festival. The music, freedom and sense of community left a lasting impression on him and he cherished the memories for the rest of his days. Music was a great love of John’s life. Whether it was the folk anthems of his youth, Italian operas or Broadway musicals, he loved the enjoyment and peace that music brought him. John was also a student of music, taking singing classes throughout much of his life. Family shared that they were often lucky enough to receive a call that began with John singing impromptu lyrics and melodies in honor of the recipient’s birthday.

Friends and family remember him as the life of any gathering. He and his wife Paula’s get-togethers with his large Sicilian family were always a highlight of the year and an opportunity to be proud of his heritage. Along with his passion for music, John had a lifelong love for food — whether preparing meals for friends and family or seeking out the best restaurants, he believed food was meant to be savored and shared as the conduit to companionship.

John was a dedicated student of chess, finding joy in the strategy and challenge of the game.

He loved playing chess with his stepsons and grandchildren and always greeted loss with laughter and wonder.

Leaving behind a legacy of love for family and friends, kindness, service and humor, John was a man who truly believed in the power of community and the importance of helping others.

His life will be remembered by his friends, colleagues, and all who knew him for the laughter, wisdom, and compassion he brought to every aspect of life.

He is survived by his wife, Paula Peterson, a sister, Francie Valerio, of Massapequa, three stepsons, Aubrey (Susan Peterson) and their sons Aubrey and Finn of East Hampton, Erik (Kristen Peterson) and their daughter, Stella, and son, Baekeland, of Amagansett, and Oliver Peterson (Colleen Peterson) of Center Moriches. He also leaves many beloved nieces and nephews as well as grand nieces and nephews.

Three siblings predeceased John – Bessie Ligotti, and brothers James and Dominic.

A private celebration of John’s life will be held at a later date.