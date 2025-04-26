Kryn Olson of Sag Harbor Remembered as Compassionate Artist, Teacher

Kryn Olson

Kryn Olson, a celebrated artist, outspoken environmental advocate, and retired longtime elementary school teacher in her hometown of Sag Harbor, died on April 3. She was 66.

She was remembered as an inspiration to countless students, friends and family members — someone who made others feel special and showed up to fight for the causes close to her heart.

“I have deep concerns about our water quality and the influx of so many people in one small area along with the impact of our green space,” she told the Suffolk County Legislature’s Economic Development, Planning, and Housing Committee the day before she died. Following comments from her and others, the panel tabled a resolution that would have advanced a plan to build affordable housing on open space in the Hamptons.

“Her death was unexpected, and our hearts are heavy as we navigate such a profound loss,” wrote her daughter, Sarah Placke. “My mom was devoted to our local and global community. She cared for, and was deeply loved by, many.”

Born on May 6, 1958, in Cleveland to Duane Olson and Joel Robinson, she was raised in Michigan and Texas. She got her bachelor’s degree from Siena Heights College and later earned her master’s degree from Stony Brook University.

Her whimsically abstract artwork, which was frequently exhibited at galleries across the Hamptons and beyond — including the Peter Marcelle Gallery, The Ross School Gallery, and Kathryn Markel Fine Arts Gallery — was regularly featured in the pages of this publication.

“Independence brings freedom of creativity,” Olson etched on the wall of the barn that served as her art studio. “Just do it.”

In addition to her daughter, she is survived by her mother, brother Kitt, sister Kristin, son Travis, grandson Charlie, and husband Brian Knab.

Her funeral was held on April 8 at Yardley & Pino Funeral Home in Sag Harbor. In lieu of flowers, her family suggests that donations in her honor be made to the Sag Harbor Community Food Pantry and Project MOST.