'Meet Me in Casablanca' Benefits 211 Palm Beach & Treasure Coast
1 minute 04/18/2025
211 Palm Beach and Treasure Coast hosted its Annual Spring Celebration, “Meet Me in Casablanca,” at The Beach Club, offering an evening inspired by the classic film.
Chaired by Guy Clark and Harrison Morgan alongside Dave and Sasha Aronberg, the organization’s largest fundraising event of the year brought together supporters for a night of crafted cocktails, a gourmet three-course dinner, dancing and a performance by Tony and Grammy nominee Orfeh.
Proceeds from the event will help fund 211’s mission of providing lifesaving crisis services and around-the-clock connections to health, mental health and wellness resources.