'Meet Me in Casablanca' Benefits 211 Palm Beach & Treasure Coast

Geri Emmett and Michael Maghani CAPEHART Cathy Hershcopf and Myles Fuchs CAPEHART Trent and Jessica Swift CAPEHART Ty Barnes, Ken Kettner and John Deese CAPEHART Harry and Valerie Cooper CAPEHART Michele Jehle-Somogyi, Diane Jehle and Patricia Jehle CAPEHART Todd and Sharon L’Herrou CAPEHART Dave and Sasha Aronberg CAPEHART Chris Del Gatto and Veronica Webb CAPEHART Jay and Sally Nisberg CAPEHART Richie Katzenberg and John Betz CAPEHART Lee and Steve Williams CAPEHART Fran Weissler and Orfeh CAPEHART Cathryn Donaldson and Rebecca Dubois CAPEHART Arsine and Taniel Koushakjian CAPEHART Elizabeth Steinberg, Tracy Turco, Pamela Morgan and Michele Rella CAPEHART Guy Clark and Harrison Morgan CAPEHART

211 Palm Beach and Treasure Coast hosted its Annual Spring Celebration, “Meet Me in Casablanca,” at The Beach Club, offering an evening inspired by the classic film.

Chaired by Guy Clark and Harrison Morgan alongside Dave and Sasha Aronberg, the organization’s largest fundraising event of the year brought together supporters for a night of crafted cocktails, a gourmet three-course dinner, dancing and a performance by Tony and Grammy nominee Orfeh.

Proceeds from the event will help fund 211’s mission of providing lifesaving crisis services and around-the-clock connections to health, mental health and wellness resources.