'Meet Me in Casablanca' Benefits 211 Palm Beach & Treasure Coast

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 04/18/2025

Geri Emmett and Michael MaghaniCAPEHART

Cathy Hershcopf and Myles FuchsCAPEHART

Trent and Jessica SwiftCAPEHART

Ty Barnes, Ken Kettner and John DeeseCAPEHART

Harry and Valerie CooperCAPEHART

Michele Jehle-Somogyi, Diane Jehle and Patricia JehleCAPEHART

Todd and Sharon L’HerrouCAPEHART

Dave and Sasha AronbergCAPEHART

Chris Del Gatto and Veronica WebbCAPEHART

Jay and Sally NisbergCAPEHART

Richie Katzenberg and John BetzCAPEHART

Lee and Steve WilliamsCAPEHART

Fran Weissler and OrfehCAPEHART

Cathryn Donaldson and Rebecca DuboisCAPEHART

Arsine and Taniel KoushakjianCAPEHART

Elizabeth Steinberg, Tracy Turco, Pamela Morgan and Michele RellaCAPEHART

Guy Clark and Harrison MorganCAPEHART

211 Palm Beach and Treasure Coast hosted its Annual Spring Celebration, “Meet Me in Casablanca,” at The Beach Club, offering an evening inspired by the classic film.

Chaired by Guy Clark and Harrison Morgan alongside Dave and Sasha Aronberg, the organization’s largest fundraising event of the year brought together supporters for a night of crafted cocktails, a gourmet three-course dinner, dancing and a performance by Tony and Grammy nominee Orfeh.

Proceeds from the event will help fund 211’s mission of providing lifesaving crisis services and around-the-clock connections to health, mental health and wellness resources.

