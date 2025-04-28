Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with Alessandro Teixeira, Plain-T Cofounder

A Conversation with Alessandro Teixeira

Episode 228: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Alessandro Teixeira, the cofounder of Plain-T, a handcrafted tea company based in Southampton, where he and his wife Tathiana blend global travel with a passion for wellness. Together, they created the Plain T-Loft.

