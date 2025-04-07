Mocktail Recipe: Pour Yourself a Mirabelle Rosewood Reverie

Mirabelle Rosewood Reverie

This Mirabelle Rosewood Reverie mocktail is a vibrant blend of chamomile tea, tart cherry juice, and soothing ashwagandha balanced with a splash of lemon and apple cider vinegar for a refreshing complexity. A whisper of rosewater ties it all together, while the stunning floral salt rim adds the perfect finishing touch. Sip, relax, and let the reverie take hold.

Ingredients

4oz chilled chamomile tea

1oz cherry juice

3 droppers ashwagandha liquid herb

juice of half a lemon

1 tsp of apple cider vinegar

½ tsp rosewater

salt for rim (for garnish)

edible spring flower petal blend (for garnish)

Process

Add chamomile tea, cherry juice, ashwagandha liquid herb, lemon juice, apple cider vinegar and rosewater to a shaker with a handful of ice and shake.

Rim your glass with salt and flower petal blend.

Strain over the ice and finish with a splash of sparkling water.

Mirabelle Tavern at Three Village Inn is located at 150 Main Street in Stony Brook. Call 631-751-0555 or visit mirabelleatthreevillageinn.com.