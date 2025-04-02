Wow Summer Guests & Yourself by Renovating with Windows & Walls Unlimited

Linda and Paul Nuszen of Windows & Walls Unlimited

Summer is on the horizon in the Hamptons, and there’s no better time than now to start some renovations that will both impress your summer guests and make your house – indoor and outdoor – more comfortable just for you.

The best place to start is Windows & Walls Unlimited in Southampton.

Founded by Linda and Paul Nuszen of Patchogue, Windows & Walls Unlimited is all in the name; window treatments, wall treatments, drapery, and a brand new product line of outdoor screens. They are an exclusive award-winning Hunter Douglas gallery dealer and showroom, adding to the prestige of Windows & Walls’ operation.

“It was an idea that my father had,” Linda Nuszen said. “He owned Sybelle Carpet along with my brother in town. And he came to me & my sister, and said, ‘What do you think? What would be good allies to the carpet?’ My sister created a furniture showroom and we came up with window treatments; blinds and verticals way back then. Who knew what it would grow into?”

What sets Windows & Walls Unlimited apart from its competitors is that everything is custom made, with Linda and Paul taking great care to make sure that whatever their customers receive fits their home well.

“Linda has the ability to read the customer and help them narrow down what they are interested or should be looking for, and that helps a lot,” Paul said.

Coupled with their sales skills, Linda and Paul have been able to pioneer Windows & Walls Unlimited through the decades of change in the Hamptons, saying that originally business would come in waves depending on the time of year, but since the turn of the century with more year-round residents, business is always booming year round.

Besides all the innovative window treatments, perhaps the most exciting new feature at Windows & Walls Unlimited is MagnaTrack – a motorized retractable outdoor screen that can fit any space.

As the weather warms up and the days are longer, we want to stay outside in our back yards longer.

These Magnatrack shades create a screened area when extra protection is needed.

“They have the unique flexibility that if you wish to use them for bug protection, it’s one type of material, if you are trying to reduce the wind and the rain from coming in, it’s a different type of material,” Paul added. “And if you want hurricane protection, these will handle up to 165 mile an hour winds.”

Windows & Walls Unlimited has been serving the East End & The East Coast for 40 years.

The Nuszens are particularly grateful for the role they have played in the Hamptons community for 40 years, noting that they have served multiple generations of Hamptons homeowners.

“We have found that when they hear our voice or when we recognize them, it’s like coming back home,” Linda said. “We’re doing children of previous customers’ homes, the next generations’ homes and that is based on trust. It’s nice to know that we have made a difference in many people’s homes and lives over the past 40 years.

“It’s not just about the consumer, it’s also about the incredible staff we have. Over the years, they have been the best in the industry, experienced with great knowledge, integrity and endless commitment.”

Windows & Walls Unlimited is located at 375 County Rd 39 in Southampton and can be reached at 631-287-1515.

PARTNER CONTENT