Jerry Seinfeld & Bruce Springsteen Make Forbes Billionaire List

Two familiar names on the East End just hit a major milestone. Jerry Seinfeld and Bruce Springsteen have both been added to Forbes’ annual billionaire roundup, thanks to savvy deals that extend far beyond the stage and screen.

The 2025 World Billionaire’s List features more than 3,000 billionaires, and 288 are new. Amagansett’s Seinfeld is among the fresh faces on the list, thanks to his enduring syndication earnings, recent Netflix deals, and a still-thriving comedy career. The Seinfeld creator’s net worth was valued at $1.1 billion by the publication, making him the 2,828th richest person in the world as of April 3. Seinfeld will be on tour throughout 2025 and finished up a 10-stop stadium tour with fellow comic Jim Gaffigan in March.

Rockstar Springsteen, who owns property in Bridgehampton, crossed the billion-dollar mark after selling his music catalog to Sony for a reported $500 million. Forbes clocked his net worth at $1.2 billion, as of April 3, making him the 2,705th billionaire in the world. He’s currently on a massive global tour which started in 2023 and is slated to conclude in Milan on July 3.

Meanwhile, Steven Spielberg, who is no stranger to the Forbes Billionaires List, stood out for being listed as the world’s richest celebrity, with a net worth of $5.3 billion. The Academy Award-winning director ranks 669th in the world. The illustrious movie buff owns a compound in East Hampton.