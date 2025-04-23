Things to Do in New York City This Summer 2025

Cherry Blossoms in NYC

Get out and about in New York City for amazing art, enriching culture, live shows, workshops, and more for summer 2025!

Celebrate Women’s History Month with the Nasty Women of Fidi Walking Tour

SATURDAYS THROUGH MAY 31 – 2:30–4:30 p.m. – (Also, Thursdays and Saturdays noon–2 p.m. through May 29)

Explore the streets of the Financial District and discover the bold, groundbreaking, and often scandalous stories of the women who helped shape New York City. More than just a history tour, this experience pays tribute to fearless trailblazers who shattered barriers, rewrote the rules, and transformed industries, power structures, and even the city’s skyline. From pioneering engineers and finance titans to audacious figures who defied expectations, delve deeper into the untold legacies of women who broke into male-dominated fields, challenged societal norms, and stirred controversy among the city’s elite.

Shrine to Elizabeth Ann Seton, 7 State Street, 973-517-3177

Brisket King NYC 2025

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 23 – 5 p.m.

Witness and enjoy a delicious spectacle of BBQ greatness in the making, where over 20 chefs battle for the coveted title of Brisket King®. For 13 years running, attendees have sampled a wide range of mouthwatering brisket dishes, from traditional to globally inspired, paired with craft beers, spirits, ciders, and wines. This year is no different. With VIP, early bird, and group tickets available, you’ll enjoy an exclusive experience in both indoor and outdoor spaces. Anticipate an evening of fierce competition, amazing food, and drinks as the next Brisket King® is crowned!

Pig Beach BBQ Queens, 35-37 36th Street Ground Floor, Queens, 718-362-6111

Guggenheim Museum Stroller Tours

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 23 – 11 a.m. – (ALSO, MAY 28 & JUNE 25)

Engage with art, architecture, and artists as you explore the museum’s iconic spiral, featuring touchable objects, hands-on art-making, and lively conversation. Perfect for families of all ages, especially parents with young children in strollers, these tours offer a unique opportunity for both children and adults to discover and create together. As part of the Time Together with Guggenheim Family Programs series, this provides an enriching way to bond while exploring art in a new, engaging manner!

Guggenheim, 1071 Fifth Avenue, 212-423-3500

Songs of New York: 100 Years of Imagining the City Through Music

ONGOING – 10 a.m.

From the 1920s to the 2020s, this interactive experience highlights a diverse array of genres, from be-bop to K-pop, capturing the essence of New York’s neighborhoods, nightlife, and iconic landmarks. Featuring music from 100 artists, including Suzanne Vega, Tito Puente, Merle Haggard, LCD Soundsystem, Yoko Ono, Lil’ Kim, and more, visitors will encounter a unique blend of sound and visuals that reflect the city’s vibrant cultural history. Original photography by legendary photographers such as Allan Tannenbaum, Joe Conzo, and Fred W. McDarrah accompanies the music, offering a visual celebration of the artists who have defined New York as both a hub for music and a muse for creative expression.

The Museum of the City of New York, 1220 Fifth Avenue at 103rd Street, 212-534-1672

Let’s Play! – Gaming for Kids

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 23 – 3 p.m.

The library isn’t just for reading; it’s also a place to play video games! Kids ages 6-12 who love gaming can come show off their skills at this fun, friendly competition. Dive into some of the best video games, challenge friends, and make new ones along the way. No registration is required, but space is limited, so be sure to arrive early to claim your spot. It’s all about having fun, enjoying friendly competition, and experiencing a great gaming atmosphere in a welcoming community setting!

Riverside Library, 127 Amsterdam Avenue, 212-870-1810

La Boheme in Spring! The Opera Collective Presents: A Fundraiser Gala

THURSDAY, APRIL 24 – 6 p.m.

Want to attend a special evening featuring stunning performances, delicious bites, drinks, and a chance to contribute to the organization’s community outreach programs, educational initiatives, and cultural engagement efforts? Since 2005, The Opera Collective has delivered vibrant opera performances in unexpected locations across New York City, from subway stations to online stages, making opera an experience accessible to everyone. By participating, guests help ensure the continuation of The Opera Collective’s mission to enrich the community with world-class vocal music.

Cineplay Events, 365 W 37th Street, 503-703-1210

New York Junior League Presents “Savor The Spring – A Night at the Museum”

This enchanting evening will transport guests to iconic NYC museums, featuring rooms inspired by some of the city’s most celebrated cultural institutions. Attendees will savor exquisite wines chosen to pair perfectly with each unique space, offering a sensory journey through art, history, and flavor. The event also includes exciting live and silent auctions, showcasing luxurious items and experiences, such as vacation packages, dining experiences at top NYC restaurants, and premium beauty services. VIP guests will enjoy early access beginning at 6 p.m., complemented by enhanced food and beverage options, live music, and an exclusive lounge. VIPs will also receive a luxury gift bag, while general admission guests will embark on their journey at 7 p.m.. Dress in cocktail attire for an unforgettable night in support of the New York Junior League’s community programs. This event is for ages 21 and up, providing an exceptional opportunity to experience the culture and vibrancy of NYC while giving back to a worthy cause.

The Astor House, 130 East 80th Street, 212-606-0245

Broadway Celebrates Earth Day 2025

SATURDAY, APRIL 26 – 11 a.m.

As a key event in the NYC Department of Transportation’s city-wide Car-Free Earth Day, this concert will showcase Broadway’s ongoing commitment to tackling the climate crisis. Featuring live performances from top talent, including Grammy Award nominee Merle Dandridge and Tony Award winners Nikki James and Shaina Taub, among others, the event will be hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson of Stars in the House. It will also be live-streamed for fans around the globe, offering an inspiring celebration of Broadway’s efforts to promote sustainability and create a greener future.

Times Square’s Pedestrian Plaza,v 165 West 46th Street and Broadway.

Macy’s Flower Show

SUNDAY, APRIL 27 THROUGH SUNDAY, MAY 11

It’s time to smell the flowers once again. Stroll through Macy’s on your lunch break, after work, or on the weekend to journey through unique rosy realms, surrealist gardens, drifting cloudscapes, and vibrant vistas, each filled with dazzling floral installations and thousands of stunning blooms. This year’s show offers a breathtaking exploration of nature’s beauty, presented through innovative and artistic displays that will captivate all who visit.

Macy’s Herald Square, 151 W 34th Street, 212-695-4400

Wildlife Wonders by Gillie and Marc

THROUGH JULY 31 – All day

A striking new installation by internationally acclaimed artists Gillie and Marc has arrived at the World Trade Center Oculus in NYC, showcasing one of the largest bronze octopus sculptures in the world. Wildlife Wonders features their bold, thought-provoking piece The Arms of Friendship, a 36-foot sculpture where each of the octopus’s eight tentacles cradles an endangered animal. This interactive artwork invites visitors to sit on its tentacles, creating an immersive and playful experience. The exhibition also includes whimsical works like The Wild Table of Love, and The Hippo Was Hungry to Try New Things With Rabbitwoman, highlighting conservation through art. Seamlessly blending creativity with a call for environmental change, this is a must-see for those passionate about art and wildlife conservation.

North Oculus Plaza at the World Trade Center, 50 Church Street, 888-898-7460

Tracking the Cherry Blossoms

THROUGH MAY – all-day

Prepare to track New York’s cherry blossoms with live updates on where to find the city’s most stunning blooms in Central Park this spring! The Cherry Blossom Tracker offers real-time updates on peak bloom times and locations, ensuring you don’t miss the magic of these fleeting flowers. Visit the east side of the Reservoir to catch the delicate white-pink petals of the Yoshino cherries or take a leisurely stroll through the Great Lawn, where weeping Higan cherry trees create a serene backdrop. Don’t forget to check out Cherry Hill for breathtaking views of the Lake framed by Yoshino cherries or head to Pilgrim Hill for a hidden oasis perfect for photos. Lastly, Sheep Meadow provides a stunning contrast of white and pink blossoms against the open landscape. Keep checking for updates and enjoy the seasonal beauty of these gorgeous cherry blossoms while they last!

Central Park, 59th – 110th Street (various locations – check the link for exact addresses), 212-310-6600

NYC Midtown Cinco De Mayo Bar Crawl

SATURDAY, MAY 3 – 4 p.m.

One of the best ways to celebrate Mexican culture and heritage is to meet and connect with fellow New Yorkers and visitors while enjoying select cocktails, beers, wine, and sweet treats at some of the city’s top bars. This high-energy event provides exclusive access to a curated selection of nightlife hotspots, complete with themed drink and food specials, live music, and entertainment. Here’s what you receive with your ticket: free entry to participating venues, a custom digital pub crawl map for easy navigation, and a dedicated wristband for exclusive perks. A professional photographer and videographer will capture unforgettable moments, while social media features ensure the celebration continues. With a joyful atmosphere, exciting drink specials, and a lively crowd, this bar crawl promises a delightful Cinco de Mayo experience in the heart of Midtown.

Clinton Hall, 16 West 36th Street, 212-695-0036

TD Five Boro Bike Tour

SUNDAY, MAY 4, 2025

The TD Five Boro Bike Tour offers an unparalleled cycling experience, taking riders through all five boroughs of New York City on traffic-free streets. As the largest charitable bike ride in the U.S., the event transforms the city into a cyclist’s playground, weaving through iconic neighborhoods, over legendary bridges, and past stunning skyline views. Along the way, participants can enjoy lively rest stops with entertainment, refreshments, and the camaraderie of thousands of fellow riders. The adventure culminates at the Finish Festival on Staten Island, where a well-earned celebration awaits, complete with music, food, and a special finisher medal. Riders seeking the thrill of the challenge or supporting a great cause become part of a movement that advocates for free bike education, making this ride not only a meaningful and fun journey, but also one with a lasting impact.

9 East 45th Street, 7th Floor

Premier Mother’s Day Brunch Cruise 2025

FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY MAY 9, 10, 11 – noon & 3:30 p.m. Only May 11

This two-hour cruise along the East and Hudson Rivers is a memorable way to celebrate the special women in one’s life while taking in breathtaking views of New York City’s iconic skyline. Featuring a gourmet three-course brunch, complete with indulgent dishes like avocado toast, chicken and waffles, and banana pancakes, paired with bottomless mimosas, guests will sail past landmarks such as the Brooklyn Bridge, Battery Park, and the Statue of Liberty, with plenty of opportunities for stunning photos. Honoring a beloved mother, a cherished mentor, or a woman who has been a guiding presence, this lovely outing provides a meaningful way to express love and gratitude. With private table seating options and an entertaining host highlighting key sights, this elegant cruise will long linger in your loved ones’ memory as a truly special Mother’s Day celebration.

Pier 40 at Hudson River Park, 917-671-9710

Greek Jewish Festival

SUNDAY, MAY 11 – noon

Hosted by Kehila Kedosha Janina, the only Romaniote synagogue in the Western Hemisphere and a NYC landmark, the festival serves as a tribute to centuries-old traditions and a celebration of their ongoing presence in New York City. Visitors from all backgrounds are invited to join in the festivities, connect with the community, and experience the enduring spirit of Greek Jewish history. Taste authentic kosher Greek cuisine and homemade pastries, delight in traditional dance performances set to live Greek and Sephardic music, and explore an outdoor marketplace filled with unique vendors. With arts and educational activities for children, historical exhibits, and interactive experiences, the commemorative event provides a welcoming space for everyone to learn about and honor this unique cultural legacy.

Kehila Kedosha Janina Synagogue & Museum, 280 Broome Street, 212-431-1619

New York Liberty v. Las Vegas Aces (Home Opener & Ring Night)

SATURDAY, MAY 17 – 3 p.m.

Cheer on the 2024 WNBA Champion New York Liberty as they receive their championship rings and raise the banner during their highly anticipated home opener. Feel the winning energy and root for the champs as they face off against the Las Vegas Aces in an electrifying matchup to kick off the season. The team welcomes new additions, including Natasha Cloud from the Connecticut Sun via the Phoenix Mercury, and the return of fan favorite Marine Johannès, adding even more depth and excitement to the roster.

Barclays Center, 620 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, 917-618-6100

Fleet Week

FRIDAY, MAY 23 – MAY 26 – 10 a.m.

Mark your calendars for a thrilling Fleet Week at the Intrepid Museum! Take in the awe-inspiring Parade of Ships, watch a flight deck screening of Top Gun under the stars, and be a witness as service members are honored with a special Memorial Day ceremony. Celebrate the start of summer with a weekend filled with excitement, history, and meaningful tributes. Stay tuned for updates on the museum’s website!

The Intrepid Museum, Pier 86, West 46th St and 12th Avenue, 212-245-0072

Poster House Spring 2025 Exhibition – “Puerto Rico in Print: The Posters of Lorenzo Homar”

THROUGH SEPTEMBER 7 – 10 a.m. – Wednesday– Sunday

This must-see exhibition showcases the work of Lorenzo Homar, whose iconic posters helped shape Puerto Rico’s cultural and political identity for over four decades. Renowned for his masterful printmaking and design, Homar blends Taíno, Spanish, and African influences while capturing the island’s rich heritage and struggle for self-expression. Fans of graphic design, history, and activism will be immersed in this journey through Puerto Rico’s past and present, told through the vivid, rebellious, and breathtaking posters of a true artistic pioneer. Don’t miss your chance to experience this rare collection!

Poster House, 119 West 23rd Street, 917-722-2439

Karaoke with Broadway Stars

MONDAYS THROUGH MARCH 30, 2026 – 6-9 p.m.

Are you ready for your close-up? Join an incredible lineup of Broadway talent from shows like Hamilton, Wicked, Les Misérables, and Come From Away as they kick things off with powerhouse performances before handing the mic to you! Sing alongside professional Broadway stars or let them back you up as you take on pop, rock, and musical theater favorites in a welcoming, high-energy setting. Go prepared to belt out a show-stopping number and experience the thrill of live performances as this free weekly event brings Broadway’s biggest voices from the stage to the karaoke mic.

Baby Grand LES, 187 Orchard Street, 646-454-0050

Harlem Gospel Series

SATURDAYS THROUGH JANUARY 10, 2026 – 10 a.m.

Saturday is the new Sunday in Uptown Manhattan, where the Harlem Gospel Series offers a hand-clapping, foot-stomping, soul-stirring experience each week. Enjoy rhythmic and healing vibes in a historic Harlem church and be uplifted by the electrifying voices of world-renowned choirs. From soaring harmonies to powerful solos, you’ll witness the very heartbeat of gospel music in the place where legendary artists and entertainers began their journeys. This immersive, high-energy concert will make you jump in your seat and feel the spirit. Don’t miss this chance to experience Harlem’s rich musical heritage!

Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 201 Lenox Avenue, 646-750-3535

Paramount+ Movie Nights at Bryant Park

TUESDAYS THROUGH JUNE 10–AUGUST 12 – 5 p.m. (LAWN OPENS) 8 p.m. (MOVIES START)

In its 31st season, Paramount+ Movie Nights at Bryant Park brings the magic of cinema to the great outdoors, transforming the park into a gathering space where movie lovers unite to watch beloved films under the night sky. As the sun sets over the city, the lawn fills with friends, families, and strangers who share a love for storytelling, creating an atmosphere that is both intimate and electric. The 2025 lineup promises an eclectic mix of classic favorites, modern hits, and cult treasures, all showcased on the big screen with the iconic New York skyline as a backdrop. Each screening becomes a uniquely shared experience, reminding everyone why movies have the power to bring people together.

Bryant Park, 1065 Avenue of the Americas, 40th and 42nd Streets between Fifth and Sixth Avenues, 212-768-4242

A Special Father’s Day Class for Dads Who Love to Cook!

SUNDAY, JUNE 15 – 1 p.m.

This Father’s Day, ditch the usual gifts and give Dad an experience he’ll truly savor. Abigail’s Kitchen invites you to treat the father figure in your life to a hands-on cooking class where he can roll up his sleeves, sharpen his skills, and enjoy a delicious meal he helped create. Instead of another tie or pair of socks, surprise him with a foodie lover’s dream evening featuring garlic shrimp, spice-rubbed ribeye steak, roasted asparagus, garlic mashed potatoes, and homemade strawberry shortcake. It’s a fresh, fun, and flavorful way to show your appreciation. Spots are limited, so reserve now for a celebration the special man in your life won’t forget!

193 Henry Street, 212-673-8184

Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks

FRIDAY, JULY 4 – 8 p.m.

This year’s celebration will illuminate the New York City skyline with dazzling displays of color and sound. As the fireworks roar and spark, friends and families will come together to share in the awe-inspiring spectacle, a tradition that embodies the spirit of freedom, unity, and celebration. The night will be filled with laughter, cheers, and the collective joy of experiencing something truly magical. The air will be vibrant with anticipation as the fireworks burst into amazing, colorful formations, each explosion serving as a reminder of the shared pride and patriotism that has the power to connect us all.

Tillary Street (at Adams St.), Brooklyn, 212-494-4495

Twelfth Night-Free Shakespeare in the Park 2025

FRIDAY, AUGUST 8 – (Additional performances also on 9, 10, 12, 13) – 8 p.m.

Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night in Central Park promises an enchanting evening that will transport visitors into a world of mistaken identities, witty humor, and heartfelt romance. Set against the backdrop of the newly revitalized Delacorte Theater, this dynamic production invites theatergoers to immerse themselves in a timeless comedy where laughter, love, and the joy of discovery unfold beneath the open sky. As the play’s twists and turns bring together beloved characters like the resourceful Viola, the charming Orsino, and the eccentric Malvolio, audiences will be swept away by the allure of Shakespeare’s words, brought to life by a talented cast of celebrated performers.

Central Park – The Delacorte Theater, 81 Central Park West, 212-967-7555

US Open 2025

SUNDAY, AUGUST 24 – THROUGH SEPTEMBER 7

The US Open is the ultimate stage where tennis legends are born, drawing fans from around the world each year to witness thrilling moments of athleticism, drama, and passion. As the world’s best athletes compete on the hard courts, the energy is palpable and the stakes are higher than ever. With powerful serves, breathtaking rallies, and heart-stopping matchups, the Open consistently delivers a spectacle that captivates even the most casual sports fans. Iconic stars like Jannik Sinner, Naomi Osaka, and Aryna Sabalenka return to vie for the prestigious title, while rising stars such as Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, and Daniil Medvedev strive to make their mark. The iconic venue, with its rich history and electric atmosphere, transforms into a theater for the sport’s brightest stars to compete for tennis glory.

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, 718-760-6200