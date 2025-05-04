Four Great Wines for Rose Season in the Hamptons

Who doesn’t love East End rose?

There is no better way to welcome summer than with a great rosé, and, fortunately for us, Long Island has a slew of them! In fact, though I planned on this being our rosé column, I quickly realized there were just too many wonderful wines to fit in one column. So, there will be many more rosés featured in our terrific Long Island summer wines roundups throughout the season. Next month’s column is dedicated to our ready-to-go drinks. These are portable drinks perfect for picnics, outdoor concerts, fireworks, boat rides, and of course barbecues!

Okay, back to rosé. The wines below are listed in no particular order and the bottle images might not reflect the current year’s vintage. Let’s start with a fantastic sparkler. The Sparkling Pointe 2022 Topaz Imperial. This wine is crafted in the traditional methode champenoise. This means it is made the same way as Champagne. It is a labor intensive process where the second fermentation occurs in the bottle giving the wine its lovely bubbles. This beautiful wine starts with a floral nose. On the palate it is fruit forward, with notes of raspberry, strawberry, and shortbread. There is a unique saki-like finish. It comprises 52% chardonnay, 37% pinot noir, and 11% pinot meunier. It retails for $44.

Next, McCall Wines 2024 Marjorie’s Rosé. This is an elegantly layered rosé. It is clean and crisp with notes of melon on the nose, raspberry on the palate, and a lovely, slightly lemony finish. It is composed of 51% syrah, and 49% merlot. It is bottled in the graceful Mosel-style bottle and sells for a steal at only $22.

For something completely different, we have the Pellegrini Vineyards 2022 Rosé. This wine is supremely dry, sophisticated, and delicately flavored. It has lovely salinity and minerality and is reminiscent of Alsatian-style rosés. This wine is created from cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc, and merlot. It retails for $24.99.

And finally, the 2023 Paumanok Dry Rosé. This wine is perfect for those that prefer a more lush rosé. It leans more medium-bodied with a delectable, fuller mouth feel than many other rosés. It is packed with the bright berry flavors of strawberry and cranberry. Its flavors will easily stand up to barbecue and pizza. A real crowd pleaser, this wine retails for $28.