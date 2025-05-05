Learn to Make 75 Main Blue Crab & Horseradish Crusted Black Grouper

75 Main in Southampton invites you to try your hand at making their Blue Crab & Horseradish crusted Black Grouper with a Ragout of Salsify, Wild Mushrooms and Shallots! Dive in to this delicious dish.

Serves 6

For the Fish:

6 five-to-six-ounce filets of grouper

¼ cup clarified butter

For the Crust:

1 lb. jumbo lump blue crab meat

5 tbs. mayonnaise

3 tbs. horseradish

1 egg

1 tbs. green onion, finely chopped

1 tbs. parsley, finely chopped

2 tbs. grainy mustard

½ lemon, juiced

1/3 cup of breadcrumbs

Salt and pepper to taste

For the Ragout:

½ cup wild mushrooms

½ cup peeled and blanched salsify cut on the bias

½ cup peeled and quartered shallots

¼ cup olive oil

2 tbs. balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper

METHOD

For the Crust:

Carefully pick through the crabmeat removing any shells but making sure not to break up the lump crab meat

Add mayonnaise, horseradish, egg, green onion, parsley, mustard and lemon juice together and season with salt and pepper

Slowly incorporate breadcrumbs being careful not to break up the lump crab meat. Add just enough breadcrumbs to begin to bind crab mixture

For the Ragout:

In a sauté pan over medium high heat, add 1 tbs. of olive oil. Add wild mushrooms and cook until caramelized and brown, set aside. Follow the same process with the shallots being careful not to get them over brown or burnt.

Peel salsify and slice on the bias. Keep in acid diluted water to keep from discoloring. Blanch in boiling water until tender and immediately shock in ice water to stop cooking.

Combine mushrooms, salsify and shallots and season with vinegar, salt and pepper. Reserve mixture.

To assemble:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Place 2 ½ ounces of crab mixture on top of the grouper filets.

Lightly dredge crab crusted grouper in flour and shake off excess. Heat a sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add clarified butter and place fish crab side down. Cook until slightly brown. Flip and place in oven to finish cooking.

Warm ragout mixture and place fish on top. Garnish with wedges of lemon.

Visit 75 Main at 75 Main Street in Southampton Village, 75main.com.