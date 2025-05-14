Baron's Cove Hosts Easter Egg Hunt

Ellie Adler Robert Rosenbaum Restaurant Gen. Mgr. Matthew Salazar Robert Rosenbaum The Curry Family Robert Rosenbaum The Jines Family Robert Rosenbaum The Lutz Family Robert Rosenbaum The Michaelson, Dubinsky and Stewart Families Robert Rosenbaum The Paleo and Krasson Families Robert Rosenbaum The Salas Family Robert Rosenbaum The Tully Family Robert Rosenbaum The Walkers and DeMotes Families Robert Rosenbaum

Families flocked to Baron’s Cove for an Easter celebration featuring a brunch complete with cocktails, an egg hunt and a special visit from the Easter Bunny.

In addition to the morning festivities, Baron’s Cove offered a special Easter dinner menu, giving visitors the opportunity to continue their celebrations well into the evening.