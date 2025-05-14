Baron's Cove Hosts Easter Egg Hunt
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
05/14/2025
Ellie AdlerRobert Rosenbaum
Restaurant Gen. Mgr. Matthew SalazarRobert Rosenbaum
The Curry FamilyRobert Rosenbaum
The Jines FamilyRobert Rosenbaum
The Lutz FamilyRobert Rosenbaum
The Michaelson, Dubinsky and Stewart FamiliesRobert Rosenbaum
The Paleo and Krasson FamiliesRobert Rosenbaum
The Salas FamilyRobert Rosenbaum
The Tully FamilyRobert Rosenbaum
The Walkers and DeMotes FamiliesRobert Rosenbaum
Families flocked to Baron’s Cove for an Easter celebration featuring a brunch complete with cocktails, an egg hunt and a special visit from the Easter Bunny.
In addition to the morning festivities, Baron’s Cove offered a special Easter dinner menu, giving visitors the opportunity to continue their celebrations well into the evening.