Baron's Cove Hosts Easter Egg Hunt

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 05/14/2025

Ellie AdlerRobert Rosenbaum

Restaurant Gen. Mgr. Matthew SalazarRobert Rosenbaum

The Curry FamilyRobert Rosenbaum

The Jines FamilyRobert Rosenbaum

The Lutz FamilyRobert Rosenbaum

The Michaelson, Dubinsky and Stewart FamiliesRobert Rosenbaum

The Paleo and Krasson FamiliesRobert Rosenbaum

The Salas FamilyRobert Rosenbaum

The Tully FamilyRobert Rosenbaum

The Walkers and DeMotes FamiliesRobert Rosenbaum

Families flocked to Baron’s Cove for an Easter celebration featuring a brunch complete with cocktails, an egg hunt and a special visit from the Easter Bunny.

In addition to the morning festivities, Baron’s Cove offered a special Easter dinner menu, giving visitors the opportunity to continue their celebrations well into the evening.

