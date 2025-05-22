Coopers Beach Ranks Top Beach in U.S.; Main Beach Ranks Fifth

Coopers Beach in Southampton

We’re number one!

Coopers Beach in Southampton reclaimed its title of best beach in the nation for the second time in 15 years and Main Beach in East Hampton came in fifth, according to Dr. Beach’s annual list ranking the nation’s top 10 beaches released on May 22. Coopers Beach topped the list in 2010, dropped down to No. 8 in 2016 before inching back up the list, coming in at No. 5 in 2017, No. 4 two years in a row, No. 3 in 2023 and placing second last year.

“Coopers Beach is hundreds of yards wide, made of grainy white quartz sand,” Dr. Beach wrote. “The beach is backed by large sand dunes covered by American beach grass interspersed with extravagant mansions. Parking is expensive so the best deal is the ‘Hamptons Free Ride’ which shuttles visitors from downtown Southampton to Coopers Beach in an electric bubble cart that holds 6-8 people. The best time of the year to visit is in September when the summer tourists are gone, and the ocean water is still warm.”

Dr. Beach bases his annual list of 50 criteria, including categories such as softness of sand, water temperature, air temperature, amount of rain, wind speeds, sand color, water color, presence of wildlife, presence of lifeguards and even the overall smell of the beach.

“Main Beach provides the perfect blend of nature and built environment,” he wrote of East Hampton’s beach. “Wealthy summertime residents flock to the beaches protected by a conservation easement that dates back over 300 years. Main Beach is a great place for star-spotting as many actors and actresses frequently visit this beach for its peaceful, countryside setting in a small village. The big, wide sandy beach composed of grainy quartz grains has towering sand dunes and beautiful clean and clear blue water. The best way to get around this beach is bicycling in order to avoid parking.”

Hawaii had two in the top three with Wailea Beach, Maui placing second and Poipu Beach, Kauai, placing third. Delnor-Wigging Pass State Park in Naples, Florida, ranked fourth. Rounding out the list were Beachwalker Park on Kiawah Island in South Carolina in sixth, St. Andrew State Park in Panama City, Florida, in seventh, Kaunaoa on the Big Island, Hawaii, in eighth, Lanikai Beach in Oahu, Hawaii ranking ninth and Coast Guard Beach in Cape Cod, Massachusetts placing tenth.