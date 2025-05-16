Dan’s Papers’ Annual Summer Preview Coming Soon

Dan’s Papers Sumer Preview 2025 is hitting stands (Cover art by Joe Chierchio)

Dan’s Papers is releasing this month its electrifying “Summer Preview” guide, a special annual publication previewing the coming flurry of adventures to be had on the East End — and commemorating the grand opening of the Seven Beach Lane hotel in Westhampton.

The “Summer Preview” has long been known as the go-to resource for tourists and locals alike to plan where to go and what to do in the Hamptons and on the North Fork during beach season when the region attracts the biggest crowds. And this year’s edition features an in-depth look at the amenities offered at Seven Beach Lane — the beloved retreat at the heart of summer escapes — just in time for summer.

“For 65 summers Dan’s Papers has been the go-to source of places to go and people to see. We are looking forward to another great summer on the East End with our readers,” said Joshua Schneps, CEO of Schneps Media, the parent company of Dan’s Papers.

Guests of Seven Beach Lane and Dan’s Papers readers alike will find inside the “Summer Preview” comprehensive guides to East End beaches, wineries, arts and entertainment venues, new restaurants, a roundup of the hottest events of the season — and much, much more.

The “Summer Preview” hits stands in time for Memorial Day weekend, giving readers an overview of everything to do starting with the unofficial kickoff of the summer season.

For more information visit DansPapers.com