David Peikon Talks Art Studio Gallery Hamptons & His Cherry Tree

“Kwanzan” May 30, 2025 Dan’s Papers cover art by David Peikon, Courtesy Art Studio Hamptons Gallery

This week’s Dan’s Papers cover art, “Kwanzan,” comes to us from painter David Peikon who currently has his beautiful and compelling work on view at Art Studio Hamptons gallery in Westhampton Beach (108 Main Street #2). Here, Peikon shares his inspiration for this painting, the story of the cherry tree depicted in it, his growth as an artist and his process for creating works that truly connect with his viewers.

A Chat with David Peikon

Tell me about this painting and what inspired it?

Inspiration comes in many forms and from many places, but in the case of “Kwanzan,” this week’s cover piece, the inspiration was just outside my front door.

About 30 years ago, we had an ornamental cherry tree planted on our front lawn. We were told it wouldn’t get very large, so we placed it directly in front of the living room window, figuring it would be nice to open the curtains and see a splash of color.

The size prediction turned out to be very much off the mark. The tree has become massive, with a 55-inch trunk. In full bloom, it is truly spectacular.

This piece has a unique “all-over” composition — is that something you’ve explored or is it a one-off choice?

“Kwanzan” is a tightly cropped composition that changes the way we normally view trees, so it takes on an abstract quality that is really about the patterns found in nature. It is one of many such paintings. Koi and Waterlies, a 40- x 50-inch oil, is another example of this theme, currently on view at Art Studio Hamptons Gallery.

You talk about bringing your viewer in alongside you when they look at your work. What do you do to accomplish that?

In painting my landscapes, I seek quiet places where I can walk alone, a place to think. Inviting the viewer along for the journey is as simple as giving them something beautiful to ponder, a meditative escape from the chaos of life, whether using vanishing point perspective, high contrasts of light and shadow, or tightly composed images such as “Kwanzan.”

What is your painting process? Tell me about working “alla prima.”

My process is pretty straight forward, starting with a well gessoed and toned canvas, and an overall idea of what I want a piece to look like. But by working without a detailed drawing underneath, I let the piece evolve as I go, sketching in the main pieces of the painting loosely in paint and switching to masses of color as soon as I can. This “Alla Prima” approach makes for a more intuitive painting process, allowing unexpected things to happen.

What’s it been like working with and showing at Art Studio Hamptons?

I’ve been at Art Studio Hamptons gallery for a little less than a year, but I find Eileen and her staff a pleasure to work with. And of course, I greatly appreciate the attention she gives to my work. Hanging multiple pieces allows the viewer to get a better idea of the scope of my work. Plus, Westhampton Beach is just such a beautiful town.

Can you talk a little bit about teaching and how it informs or helps you as an artist?

I have been teaching for 15 years now, and I do find that the act of teaching has distinct benefits for the teacher as well as the student.

It’s sort of like giving directions ( before GPS), when you had to think about the turn by turn process of getting someplace, so you could accurately explain the route to the next person.

While I paint, I am thinking more about how and when I do certain things in the painting, also stopping to take photos during the process, which will be visual aides in explaining to my students.

Do you have any shows or projects in the works this summer?

I will be continually showing at Art Studio Hamptons Gallery during the summer, but will also be working on major projects in Italy and the Canyon lands of Utah, where my daughter and her husband live. Both of these places provide an abundance of inspiration, and fill me with joy by just being there.

Do you have anything to add?

As I approach 30 years full time as a painter, I am grateful to have survived the hardest parts, the emotional and financial struggles that come with this work. Now well over 1,000 paintings into my career, I leave those worries behind as I embrace the adventures ahead and the paintings that will come from it.

See more of Peikon’s work at artstudiohamptons.com.