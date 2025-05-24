The Depot Gallery Prepares for Diverse, Artist-Focused 2025 Season in Montauk

Donna Corvi at the front of The Depot Gallery.

The Montauk Artists Association’s Depot Art Gallery is set to open its 2025 exhibition season with a series of group shows that highlight both member and non-member artists, with themes designed to draw in a wide range of viewers and creators.

Beginning May 22, the season kicks off with The End I, the annual MAA members show, featuring work by 70 local artists.

The exhibition will run through June 2, with an opening reception scheduled for Saturday, May 24, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Gallery manager and MAA board member Donna Corvi said this year’s lineup reflects a shift in the gallery’s approach.

“We are doing things a bit differently this year,” Corvi said. “Instead of solo or two-to-three person shows, we have a thematic selection of small group shows that are sure to be fresh and dynamic, with a little bit of something for everyone to enjoy.”

Following the members’ show, The Photo Show will run June 5 to 16, featuring six photographers with distinct visual styles: Tom Carroll, Kerry Sharkey Miller, Richard Silver, James Slezack, Lou Spitalnick and Joanne Seidle. The opening reception is set for Saturday, June 7.

From June 19 to 30, The Plein Air Artists/The Wednesday Group and Water+Color+Works will combine landscape art and watercolor experimentation, with participating artists including Teresa Lawler and Laurie Hall. The reception will be held Saturday, June 21.

Later summer exhibitions include Something New and Different (July 3–14), featuring artists such as Peter Spacek, Steve Joester and Hiam Misrahi; and Get Together (July 17–28), which will include work in a variety of media from artists such as Rosilyn Brenner and Carl Scorza.

The season will also feature several returning exhibition formats. Big Names, Small Works, running July 31 to August 11, will showcase a wide array of artists including Nathan Slate Joseph, Dan Welden and Carol Hunt.

The exhibition is followed by The Print Show (Aug. 14–25), featuring various printmaking techniques and artists such as Setha Low and Andrea Sher.

The gallery will explore a botanical theme from Aug, 28 to Sept. 8 with Say It with Flowers!, an invitational exhibition still in development, currently featuring 20 artists.

September will include a showcase by The East End Photographers Group (Sept. 11–22) and Local Night at the Depot (Sept. 25–Oct. 6), featuring longtime Montauk residents Maura Donahue, Joel M. Casserly and E. Smyth working in ceramics, drawing, and painting.

The season concludes with The End II, the final MAA members show, set for Oct. 9–20. As many as 70 member artists are expected to participate.

Located in the former Montauk train station, the Depot Gallery was established as a nonprofit community art space in 1998. In recent years, it has undergone a series of renovations and program updates aimed at expanding access and improving the visitor experience. Those changes include opening up the gallery space, improving lighting, and introducing musical programming tied to the legacy of founding MAA member and jazz bassist Percy Heath.

The Depot Gallery now includes a Montauk Historical Society “Montauk History SPOT” plaque, complete with a QR code that allows passersby to learn more about the site’s history.

Corvi said the gallery’s evolution has helped attract a broader and younger membership, while maintaining its focus on community engagement.

“We’re proud of what the space has become and the energy that’s coming into it,” she said.

Each exhibition during the 2025 season will be accompanied by a public opening reception on a Saturday evening from 5 to 7 p.m.

More information is available on-site or through the Montauk Artists Association.

