Glazer Hall Appoints Director Ahead of Opening in Palm Beach

Allison Stockel, Courtesy Glazer Hall

Palm Beach’s new nonprofit performing arts center, Glazer Hall has appointed Allison Stockel as its executive director. An experienced and passionate arts administrator and fundraiser, Stockel takes the helm as the center prepares to open for the 2025-2026 season.

Most recently, Stockel enjoyed 21 years as the executive director of the Ridgefield Playhouse, a 500-seat, nonprofit performing arts center in Ridgefield, Connecticut. During her tenure, she expanded the Playhouse’s programming and significantly grew its operating budget. The theater went from presenting 60 shows a year to 260 shows a year, and its operating budget increased from $250,000 to $6 million. Stockel retired from the Playhouse in 2022, and currently splits her time between homes in South Florida and Connecticut.

A native of Hewlett, New York, Stockel studied broadcast journalism at New York University, then went on to work as a producer at CNN, MTV, and Time Warner. But the arts have always had a powerful presence in her life, so leading the Ridgefield Playhouse made sense. She now feels the same about Glazer Hall.

“I have never been as excited about something as I am about Glazer Hall. I’m honored that Jill and Avie Glazer have asked me to be a part of this exciting project,” Stockel said. “I’m inspired by their dedication, and I look forward to joining their efforts to revitalize the historic Royal Poinciana Playhouse as a premier destination for the Palm Beach community.”

“Allison’s deep knowledge of and connections within the performing arts industry will attract a full spectrum of high-caliber performers to Glazer Hall,” said Jill Glazer. “Plus, her proven leadership and creative vision will set us on a course for success. She will raise the bar for the level of performing arts available to audiences in Palm Beach and beyond.”

Stockel said Glazer Hall plans to collaborate with arts organizations, as well as filmmakers and dance companies. The venue will serve as an epicenter for the performing arts, programming a wide range of experiences for audiences, including dance, music (classical to rock and everything in between), films and film festivals, Broadway cabaret-style performances, intriguing authors, and more. “It will be a feast for the senses,” she said.

Glazer Hall comes to fruition thanks to Jill and Avie Glazer’s unwavering commitment to restoring and reimagining the historic Royal Poinciana Playhouse. Honoring its architectural heritage, the center will preserve the original John Volk design elements, while introducing a 400-seat theater with retractable seating, a sprung floor, a cutting-edge audiovisual system, a wall of windows overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway, and exclusive private spaces.

The community can support Glazer Hall through donation, sponsorship, and membership opportunities. Join Glazer Hall’s “Take a Seat” campaign to underwrite a theater seat with a name inscription, sign up for a corporate sponsorship, inquire about naming opportunities, or become a founding member.

Visit glazerhall.org for more information about Glazer Hall, its mission, and how to become a supporter.