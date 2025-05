Hans Van de Bovenkamp Presents Sculptures at Ashawagh Hall

Hans Van de Bovenkamp hosted a gathering at Ashawagh Hall for Art Groove, where he presented a series of his multi-patinated bronze sculptures and premiered his short documentary, In His Own Words.

Produced by John Jinks, the film celebrated a merging of music, visual art, and dance.