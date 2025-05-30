NYU Langone Opens Medical Practice in Westhampton Beach

The new NYU Langone facility in Westhampton Beach

It just got easier for Hamptons residents to go to the doctor.

NYU Langone Health opened an ambulatory care facility at 131 Sunset Avenue in Westhampton Beach on April 28. The newly constructed building is home to NYU Langone Medical Associates-Westhampton, a practice with five providers offering primary care, cardiology and endocrinology services.

The stand-alone, 6,000-square-foot building features two stories and 14 exam rooms. Primary care is provided by internal medicine physicians Marc Meltzer, M.D., Cynthia Oleski, M.D. and Cleiford Senra, M.D. The practice also includes Ricardo J. Monserrate, M.D., a cardiologist, and Phelan A. Clancy, N.P., a nurse practitioner specializing in adult endocrinology.

Part of a larger eastward expansion by NYU Langone, the new practice is helping to address the historic shortage of medical care on the East End, which has been exacerbated by recent population growth. From 2010 to 2020, the population of the five East End towns grew by an average of more than 21%, according to U.S. Census data. The new Westhampton Beach practice joins NYU Langone practices in Bridgehampton and Riverhead, and the health system now also includes the newly named NYU Langone Hospital-Suffolk in Patchogue, which officially came into the fold in March after a three-year affiliation.

“It has been difficult to get enough physicians out here for as long as I have been out here,” says Dr. Monserrate, who began practicing in Riverhead about 20 years ago. “NYU has the drive to improve quality of care and expand access to care in all of New York but especially Long Island, and this new practice will help fill the need for more care on the East End.”

In addition to high demand for primary care, there is a particular need for cardiology and endocrinology care.

“With the aging population on the East End, the biggest health issues are coronary disease and diabetes and the complications associated with these conditions,” Dr. Monserrate says. “The demand for the two specialties is increasing tremendously.”

East End residents often have to wait many months for a doctor’s appointment. With the addition of the new practice, “people will actually be able to see a doctor when they need one,” says Dr. Monserrate, who notes that community feedback thus far has been very positive.

“I have been a resident of Westhampton for the last 10 years, and I know the community very well,” he says. “I have been hearing feedback from everywhere. People are particularly happy to have access to internal medicine physicians and to be able to see them in a timely manner. Previously, they often had to go to urgent care to find a physician that was available.”

Dr. Monserrate also notes that patients “love the new facility.”

“It’s a clean, beautiful space, and it’s a very accessible location,” he says. Designed to reflect the architectural character of Westhampton, the facility is open and airy, with plenty of natural light, light colors and warm earthtones, and artwork from local artists. On-site parking is available.

The practice provides care for patients ages 18 and up. The primary care practice includes wellness services and preventive care, annual physical exams, immunizations and vaccinations. Dr. Monserrate focuses on treating patients with conditions such as congestive heart failure, coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, hypertension and hyperlipidemia. Clancy, the endocrinology practitioner, focuses on managing conditions such as diabetes, thyroid disorders and other hormonal imbalances.

Patients can also have their blood drawn for testing and receive services such as X-rays, echocardiograms and ultrasounds at the facility.

Appointments, which are available Mondays through Fridays, can be made through the NYU Langone Health app, MyChart patient portal or by calling 631-953-4500.