Patricia DePetris Damiecki Remembered for Love of Family

Patricia DePetris Damiecki, affectionately known by friends and family as Pat, died peacefully from natural causes on May 26.

Born on March 29, 1945, in Queens, Pat’s life was marked by her intelligence, loving nature, and the thoughtful impact she had on those around her.

Pat’s early years in Queens laid the foundation for a life filled with love and dedication. She was the cherished daughter of the late Francis and Florence DePetris and grew up alongside her three brothers, Francis, Daniel, and Thomas, who recall her as not just a sister but a guiding light in their lives.

Pat was employed at Southampton Hospital for 17 years. She worked in the scheduling office for the radiology department.

Pat’s life was rich with joy derived from the simple pleasures of spending time with her friends and family.

Pat’s legacy is carried on through her loving family. She was a devoted wife to her late husband, Bob Damiecki. Pat was also a doting grandmother to Olivia and Ariana LaSerna, who will miss their “Mama” dearly, but will forever carry her love and lessons with them.

As we bid farewell to Patty, we celebrate a life that was lived with an abundance of love and a deep commitment to family.