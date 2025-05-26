Recipe: Learn to Make Mirabelle Yellowfin Tuna Crudo

Mirabelle Yellowfin Tuna Crudo

Mirabelle at Three Village Inn invites you to try your hand at making their Yellowfin Tuna Crudo!

A vibrant, fresh dish that perfectly balances bright citrus, briny Castelvetrano olives, aromatic basil, and the delicate crunch of pistachios. Each slice of pristine tuna is carefully topped with a flavorful olive-chili relish and finished with a touch of lemon for a refreshing, well-rounded bite. A dish that’s as visually stunning as it is delicious.

Yellowfin Tuna Crudo

Ingredients (Serves Two)

10oz Sushi grade yellowfin tuna

Calabrian Chili Relish

½ cup Castelvetrano olives (pitted & chopped)

1/4 cup Pistachio nuts (lightly roasted & chopped)

2 Calabrian chilies (deseeded & chopped)

1 Fresh lemon

1 fl oz Lemon extra virgin olive oil (Regular EVOO will work as well

Lemon Aji Vinaigrette (1 pint)

1 Egg yolk

1 Shallot (thin sliced)

1/8 cup Granulated sugar

½ Fresh lemon juice

1 tbsp Aji Amarillo paste

¼ tsp Cayenne pepper

Salt to taste

White pepper to taste

1 ½ cup Blended oil

Fresh basil to garnish (chiffonade)

Kosher salt to taste

Process

Calabrian Chili Relish

Combine Chopped Olives, Pistachios, Calabrian Chilies, Lemon Zest, Lemon EVOO, and pinch of salt in small mixing bowl

Taste, adjusting the seasoning if necessary

Place aside

Meyer Lemon Aji Vinaigrette

Place everything except the blended oil into a robot coupe

Blend everything together until well incorporated

Start to slowly add the blended oil to emulsify

When ready, transfer to container, label and refrigerate

Tuna Crudo Plating

Cut Tuna into 1oz slivers and plate

Brush Tuna slices with Lemon EVOO

Spoon Calabrian Chili mixture onto center of each piece of Tuna

Chiffonade Basil to Garnish atop Chili Mixture

Squeeze a lemon wedge over the top and serve

Mirabelle Tavern at Three Village Inn is located at 150 Main Street in Stony Brook. Call 631-751-0555 or visit mirabelleatthreevillageinn.com.