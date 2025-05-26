Recipe: Learn to Make Mirabelle Yellowfin Tuna Crudo
Mirabelle at Three Village Inn invites you to try your hand at making their Yellowfin Tuna Crudo!
A vibrant, fresh dish that perfectly balances bright citrus, briny Castelvetrano olives, aromatic basil, and the delicate crunch of pistachios. Each slice of pristine tuna is carefully topped with a flavorful olive-chili relish and finished with a touch of lemon for a refreshing, well-rounded bite. A dish that’s as visually stunning as it is delicious.
Yellowfin Tuna Crudo
Ingredients (Serves Two)
10oz Sushi grade yellowfin tuna
Calabrian Chili Relish
½ cup Castelvetrano olives (pitted & chopped)
1/4 cup Pistachio nuts (lightly roasted & chopped)
2 Calabrian chilies (deseeded & chopped)
1 Fresh lemon
1 fl oz Lemon extra virgin olive oil (Regular EVOO will work as well
Lemon Aji Vinaigrette (1 pint)
1 Egg yolk
1 Shallot (thin sliced)
1/8 cup Granulated sugar
½ Fresh lemon juice
1 tbsp Aji Amarillo paste
¼ tsp Cayenne pepper
Salt to taste
White pepper to taste
1 ½ cup Blended oil
Fresh basil to garnish (chiffonade)
Kosher salt to taste
Process
Calabrian Chili Relish
Combine Chopped Olives, Pistachios, Calabrian Chilies, Lemon Zest, Lemon EVOO, and pinch of salt in small mixing bowl
Taste, adjusting the seasoning if necessary
Place aside
Meyer Lemon Aji Vinaigrette
Place everything except the blended oil into a robot coupe
Blend everything together until well incorporated
Start to slowly add the blended oil to emulsify
When ready, transfer to container, label and refrigerate
Tuna Crudo Plating
Cut Tuna into 1oz slivers and plate
Brush Tuna slices with Lemon EVOO
Spoon Calabrian Chili mixture onto center of each piece of Tuna
Chiffonade Basil to Garnish atop Chili Mixture
Squeeze a lemon wedge over the top and serve
