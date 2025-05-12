Recipe: Learn to Make R.AIRE's Heirloom Watermelon Salad

R.AIRE Heirloom Watermelon Salad.

With the summer season fast approaching, keep this Heirloom Watermelon Salad recipe from R.AIRE at The Hampton Maid in your arsenal for your upcoming gatherings! It’s sure to be a hit with your guests.

Heirloom Watermelon Salad

Ingredients

(2 servings)

1 bag of arugula

2 slices of watermelon

2 lemons, zested

1 cup olive oil

blue cheese

Iberico jamon

Directions

Slice Iberico jamon very thin and bake for 15 minutes at 350°F between 2 silicone baking mats.

Clean watermelon and cut about 1 inch thick slices. Vacuum watermelon and set aside in refrigerator for 30 minutes.

Mix olive oil and lemon zest in sous vide vacuum bag and sous vide for 10 hours at 110°F. Strain oil and let cool completely.

In a medium size bowl, mix arugula with infused olive oil, add salt and pepper to taste.

Place watermelon on a plate first, then add arugula, blue cheese, and jamon.