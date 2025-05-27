Shock Ice Cream Celebrates 25 Sweet Years of Creativity, Community & Childhood Memories in Westhampton Beach

Shock owner Elyse Richman, Photo: Courtesy Shock Ice Cream

What started as a pregnancy craving and an empty storefront has grown into Shock Ice Cream, a Westhampton Beach staple known for wild desserts, local roots, and a quarter-century of joyful, frozen fun.

For 25 years, Shock Ice Cream has been more than just a place to grab a cone — it’s been a colorful, community-driven experience built on imagination, nostalgia, and heart. Founded by Elyse Richman, a local mom with a baby boutique next door, the shop has evolved into a destination for over-the-top treats like Dubai chocolate sundaes, spaghetti ice cream, and glitter-dusted carnival cones. In this Q&A, she reflects on her sweetest memories, from toddlers’ first cones to centenarian customers, and shares what’s next for the beloved “happiest place in the Hamptons.”

Shock Owner Elyse Richman

How did you get into this line of work?

When I was pregnant 25 years ago, I craved Italian ice and ice cream. I was opening my baby store, Shock Kids, the ice cream store was attached to the baby store, and it was empty. It had been an ice cream store before, but it was empty. So we took the baby store and the ice cream store, and we opened both of them at the same time. What goes better with baby clothes and ice cream? It’s a very good fit.

Reflecting on 25 years, what have been the most memorable moments or milestones?

We love seeing babies have their first ice cream at the shop. We have 1 year olds that eat ice cream, and then our oldest customer was 106 or 107. I have a woman that has been buying her father a gift certificate. She bought one two years ago when he was 99, she bought one last year when he was 100 and she just came in and bought another gift certificate for $101 this year because he was 101. I thought that was cute.

How would you say the menu has evolved over the years and are there any signature items that have stood the test of time?

I’m always trying to create new, fun ideas for the kids. We’re not your average ice cream store. We’re a little different. We take it to the next step. We have spaghetti sundaes. We make spaghetti ice cream out of ice cream. We have coffles. We have bubble waffles. We have freak shakes. We have shop witches, which is like an ice cream sandwich. There’s a very viral sensation across the internet, the Dubai chocolate craze, so we have a whole Dubai chocolate dessert menu. We do Dubai chocolate sundaes, Dubai chocolate shakes, Dubai chocolate waffles. We have soft-serve vegan options. We have no-sugar-added options. We have frozen yogurt. We have soft serve custard.

What was the inspiration behind your famous Carnival Cone?

I have a cotton candy machine and I would take it out if we had a parade or party, and it was sitting next to the soft serve machine. And it was meant to be, because I just took the cotton candy, and it just happened. I posted it that day when a food blogger came in, posted it, and then The Insider came the next day. It just took off that summer, unbelievable. And we put edible glitter on it, and we put little sugar emojis. The kids love it, and adults — every age.

How has the community influenced Shock Ice Cream’s journey and success?

I love being involved in the community. I happen to be a volunteer firefighter with the Westhampton Fire Department, I’m involved with the fire police, and Shock always does the food pantry dinner at the church every year. We’re involved with the Hampton Synagogue, with the Children’s Center. And I’ve sponsored the Little League. We give out gift certificates to everyone. We support the Westhampton library. We have the best community.

Are there any other special events to commemorate the anniversary?

We do live music on the weekends and we have a fun follow-the-line to get into the ice cream store. And it glows in the dark at night. It’s really cute being down the alley. We want people to know we’re down there. We love seeing celebrities in the store. You never know who’s going to be online and you’re waiting to get in. And we love employing all the local kids over the years. And you know, shock ice cream is the happiest place in the Hamptons, I would say.

Shock Ice Cream is located at 99 Main Street in Westhampton Beach. It can be reached at 631-553-0155 or shockicecream.com

