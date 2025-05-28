Soul to Table: The People Behind the Food - Jamagansett Creators Spread Joy & Jam

Jamagansett founder Lena Kristy (Courtesy og Jamagansett)

Jamagansett is more than a brand, it’s joy in a jar. Inspired by the quiet, timeless, and art-loving community of Amagansett, Jamagansett embodies that small town feel but packs bold flavor, local ingredients, and a mission to spread happiness.

Founder, Lena Kristy, started Jamagansett in 2024 to tap her creativity and to share her love of food and bringing people together; “Jam felt artsy, like I had a blank canvas to create elevated and unique flavors and fun ways to use them.” Sourcing from East End Farms like Amber Waves, Balsam Hills, Salt Air and Share the Harvest, a food pantry farm in East Hampton, Lena is committed to finding the best, organic ingredients available.

Growing up in Marin County, just outside of San Francisco, Lena spent her young days on farms, foraging and learning about the land. “My family was really food focused,” she recalls. “We lived very farm to table. I spent my childhood at farms, foraging and learning about the land.” When she was in her twenties, Lena started a neighborhood summer camp, called Camp Lena, where she taught young girls how to cook, bake and sing. One afternoon, she and 30 campers made mini two-tier wedding cakes — not without a mess.

“My favorite part of camp was watching these girls grow up, become counselors, and then bring their little sisters to become new campers,” she said. “I hope I provided a safe, happy space for them to have fun and be themselves.”

Lena has taken all of that inspiration combined with culinary school, grad school and her bi-coastal support circle to bring her dream jam to the East End, a place that reminds her of home. Unlike some other jams I’ve tasted, Jamagansett has a really smooth and spreadable texture. It feels soft and buttery in your mouth and tastes very fruit-forward. I can sense Lena’s story in the jar and am reminded that sometimes the simplest things can be the most extraordinary things.

The selection of flavors is well curated and somewhat nostalgic. The Strawberry Lime (made with hibiscus water) reminds Lena of Strawberry Lime-Aide she bought at a local farmer market growing up. Then there’s Vanilla Raspberry, Salty Blueberry and Raspberry Chocolate. There will be some limited edition flavors coming this summer, like Rhubarb Strawberry and Rose Petal and some savories as well, to celebrate the vegetables and seasonality of summer. All of the ingredients are sourced locally and organic including a small amount of cane sugar. As far as how Lena hopes you’ll use them? Differently from any other jam.

“I’m on a mission to make jam cool again,” she said. “Our handcrafted jams are designed to spark creativity in the kitchen! Stir some into your morning coffee or evening cocktail, fold them into your favorite baking recipes, or use them to elevate a simple dish or charcuterie board. And of course — my personal favorite — drizzle generously over ice cream.”

In true Lena style, I added a spoonful of the Salty Blueberry to my iced latte and was whisked away. Later, I was obsessing about the Raspberry Chocolate, so dropped a (not-so-small) heap onto a scoop of Vanilla Gelato. That is when the child-like joy kicked in. I was officially at Camp Lena.

The brand has also teamed up with Rosie’s in Amagansett to create an Irish scone stuffed with their new Tart Blackberry jam. Scones and jam will be served and sold during brunch service and to-go in the mornings until sold-out. Jamagansett can be purchased at select farmers markets throughout the East End this summer or directly through at jamagansett.com

Elaine LaPersonerie, founder of Wink PR and passionate food enthusiast, writes about the magic that happens when love, your intentions and good company come together around the table.