Southampton Eyes Major Battery Storage Law Overhaul

A map of the proposed battery energy storage system in Hampton Bays

The Southampton Town Board will hold a public hearing later this month to consider a major overhaul of the town’s laws governing battery energy storage systems.

The hearing, which takes place on May 27 at 6 p.m., was announced at a special board meeting on May 1. The public will consider proposed legislation to repeal of the town’s existing law regulating large-scale battery storage and the introduction of a new zoning article, along with updates to the town code. These changes aim to establish a tiered permitting system for battery installations based on their energy capacity.

“This legislation corresponds to the findings of a select Town based BESS Steering Committee that reviewed public concerns expressed at many Board meetings, Town Board input, the New York State Inter-Agency Fire Safety Working Group, recent updates to relevant codes, standards, testing methods and procedures regulating the BESS industry as well as input from (New York State Research and Development Authority) and the Long Island Power Authority,” reads Town Board Resolution 612.

Small-scale systems — defined as under 80 kilowatt-hours outdoors or 40 kWh indoors — would be permitted in business and industrial districts. Systems storing more than that, up to five megawatts, would be categorized as Tier One or Tier Two and allowed only in light industrial zones through a special exception approval by the planning board. Any BESS over five megawatts would be prohibited townwide.

The updated code would require enhanced safety measures for fire protection, peer review of technical plans, environmental safeguards and strict site design standards. Tier Two systems must be located at least 300 feet from residential properties and community buildings, and developers would also need to demonstrate compliance with national safety codes and interconnection standards.

The hearing will be held both in-person at Southampton Town Hall and via Zoom.