Stewart Cahn Remembered as Active in Jewish Community

W. Stewart Cahn

W. Stewart Cahn, a longtime financial executive who was known as a pillar of the Jewish community, died on Dec. 28, 2024, following a battle with cancer. He was 84.

Born in Beacon, N.Y., Cahn was a 1961 graduate of Colgate University and 1963 graduate of Cornell’s Johnson School of Business. He began his career working at Chemical Bank, where he rose up the ranks to vice president from 1965 to 1991, when he established Cahn Capital Corp., a boutique investment banking firm that he led for 34 years until his death. He was also an active leader with numerous major Jewish charitable organizations.

“He was one of the kindest people and one of the most humble people,” Sandra F. Cahn, his wife of 49 years, said. “He was always involved in any organizations that could help Jews worldwide.”

He served on the boards of JCRC-NY, Israel Bonds and B’nai B’rith International, as well as co-chair of UJA-Federation of New York’s Banking & Finance Division and Entertainment Division. His wife noted that the Hampton Synagogue in Westhampton Beach named its Q&A series the Stewart Cahn Global Forum, which will be dedicated in his honor on Memorial Day weekend.

“If you met him once, you’d never forget him, because he had such a larger-than-life personality,” Winston Lee, his business partner, said. “He was truly a selfless person. He always put others before himself.”

Donations can be made to One Israel Fund, 445 Central Avenue, #210, Cedarhurst, NY 11516.