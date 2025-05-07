Suffolk Asked to Take Over East Hampton Town 911 Calls

East Hampton Town Police Department. Photo credit: Brendan J. O’Reilly

The Town of East Hampton is asking Suffolk County to take over answering the town’s 911 calls after the town declined to renew its decades-long partnership with the Village of East Hampton, officials said.

The town requested the change after contract negotiations broke down with the village, which will stop answering the town’s 911 calls and forwarding calls to town police dispatchers at the end of this year.

“There will be no change in the public’s experience when dialing 911,” East Hampton Town Police Chief Michael Sarlo said in a statement. “Your call will still be answered quickly and professionally, and we’ll work diligently to maintain the same high level of response. The safety of our residents and visitors remains our highest priority.”

The village also had dispatch contracts with fire and EMS districts throughout the town. But negotiations to renew the contract with the town broke down this winter. County officials acknowledged receiving the town’s request to take over but noted that those negotiations are ongoing.

East Hampton Village Adminitrator Marcos Baladrón said that the agreement had cost the town nothing since it was enacted in 1989.

“We’re not looking to make money on this,” he said of the proposed $1 million five-year contract. “We’re simply looking to cover our costs.”