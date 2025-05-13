Westhampton Beach Movie Theater Reopens
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
05/13/2025
Sunset TheaterRick Seigleman
Clint and Lisa GreenbaumRick Seigleman
Carol and Dermit Corcoran, Tina OlsonRick Seigleman
Nicholas and Carole FrenchRick Seigleman
Trustee Bryn Tymann, Southampton Town Supervisor Maria Moore, Dan Martinsen Westhampton Beach Zoning Board of Appeals MemberRick Seigleman
Westhampton Beach Historical Society Members Bob Murray, Doreen Croser, Peggy CruiserRick Seigleman
Theater ScreenRick Seigleman
Bryan Tymann, Inge Debyser, Ralph Urban, Bo BishopRick Seigleman
After an extensive three-year renovation, the former Hampton Arts Cinema officially reopened as the Sunset Theater in Westhampton Beach with a grand opening ceremony.
The historic 1927 building was saved by Inge Debyser.
She was joined by Southampton Town Supervisor Maria Moore and Westhampton Beach Mayor Ralph Urban for the ribbon cutting.