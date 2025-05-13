Event & Party Photos

Westhampton Beach Movie Theater Reopens

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 05/13/2025

Sunset TheaterRick Seigleman

Clint and Lisa GreenbaumRick Seigleman

Carol and Dermit Corcoran, Tina OlsonRick Seigleman

Nicholas and Carole FrenchRick Seigleman

Trustee Bryn Tymann, Southampton Town Supervisor Maria Moore, Dan Martinsen Westhampton Beach Zoning Board of Appeals MemberRick Seigleman

Westhampton Beach Historical Society Members Bob Murray, Doreen Croser, Peggy CruiserRick Seigleman

Faith ReppRick Seigleman

Theater ScreenRick Seigleman

Bryan Tymann, Inge Debyser, Ralph Urban, Bo BishopRick Seigleman

After an extensive three-year renovation, the former Hampton Arts Cinema officially reopened as the Sunset Theater in Westhampton Beach with a grand opening ceremony.

The historic 1927 building was saved by Inge Debyser.

She was joined by Southampton Town Supervisor Maria Moore and Westhampton Beach Mayor Ralph Urban for the ribbon cutting.

