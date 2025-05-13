Westhampton Beach Movie Theater Reopens

Sunset Theater Rick Seigleman Clint and Lisa Greenbaum Rick Seigleman Carol and Dermit Corcoran, Tina Olson Rick Seigleman Nicholas and Carole French Rick Seigleman Trustee Bryn Tymann, Southampton Town Supervisor Maria Moore, Dan Martinsen Westhampton Beach Zoning Board of Appeals Member Rick Seigleman Westhampton Beach Historical Society Members Bob Murray, Doreen Croser, Peggy Cruiser Rick Seigleman Faith Repp Rick Seigleman Theater Screen Rick Seigleman Bryan Tymann, Inge Debyser, Ralph Urban, Bo Bishop Rick Seigleman

After an extensive three-year renovation, the former Hampton Arts Cinema officially reopened as the Sunset Theater in Westhampton Beach with a grand opening ceremony.

The historic 1927 building was saved by Inge Debyser.

She was joined by Southampton Town Supervisor Maria Moore and Westhampton Beach Mayor Ralph Urban for the ribbon cutting.