Pro Beach Volleyball Coming to EHP Resort in East Hampton

The Association of Volleyball Professionals League is coming to EHP Resort & Marina in East Hampton

The 2025 Association of Volleyball Professionals (AVP) League is coming to EHP Resort & Marina in East Hampton this month.

The AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour will play on the nine-acre waterfront resort on the weekend of June 21 and 22. The resort’s views of Three Mile Harbor will be the backdrop as eight teams compete for the AVP League Cup.

The tournament, featuring the New York Nitro as the home team, will occur from 1–5 p.m. over two days with the resort doors open to attendees an hour before the games begin. Featuring refreshments from Sí Sí, the resort’s signature waterfront restaurant, guests can enjoy the matches as well as curated food and beverages.

For guests looking to stay for the festivities all weekend, rooms are available through EHP Resort & Marina’s website.

The AVP was established in 1983, presenting professional and junior-level volleyball events worldwide. The organization boasts athletes who have gone on to win Gold in the Olympic games.

With the AVP reinventing its league competition style and rolling out eight new city-based teams in 2025, fans can have a front row seat to a new era of professional volleyball.

Tickets range from $60 for standard sideline seats to $375 for private courtside boxes for a full day of play. Tickets are sold separately for each day of this event.

Matches between the eight teams will also be broadcast nationally on the CW Network and CBS.

Visit avp.com for full details and ticket info.