EHP Resort & Marina Open for 2025 Season with New Food Offerings

Si Si at EHP Resort & Marina

It’s almost the high season in the Hamptons, and longtime favorite EHP Resort & Marina has reopened for the 2025 season with expanded food offerings, including a new restaurant and updates to its signature dining venues.

Located on the shores of Three Mile Harbor, the nine-acre resort features private accommodations, access to a full-service marina, and a continuously growing list of waterfront restaurant offerings. This season brings the addition of Wayan & Ma•dé, an Indonesian-French concept by chefs Cedric and Ochi Vongerichten, to EHP’s waterfront lineup. The restaurant takes over the former Sunset Harbor space and will operate from May 22 through August 31, offering curated sunset bites and a dinner menu that emphasizes local ingredients and Southeast Asian flavors.

The resort’s flagship Mediterranean restaurant, Sí Sí, celebrates its fifth anniversary this summer and will reopen May 21 with an updated menu. Known for its coastal influences from Italy, Greece, Spain and Morocco, Sí Sí is adding sushi, sashimi and large-format dishes such as a 36-ounce tableside-carved Wagyu Tomahawk and Salt Crusted Branzino. The restaurant also continues to host weekend brunches, DJ programming, and guest bartenders, enhancing its role as a social hub within the resort.

Daily café service is offered at Buongiorno, EHP’s Italian-style waterfront café serving Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee, matcha, fresh pastries, and grab-and-go meals. Open from 7 a.m. daily, the café will extend hours to 4 p.m. during peak season. Located within EHP Marina, Buongiorno caters to both resort guests and locals, offering a casual alternative to the resort’s sit-down restaurants.

New this year, a casual poolside dining menu includes Roman-style pizzas, sandwiches and fresh salads. The resort also introduced in-room dining options available from Sí Sí, offering a more private way for guests to experience its upscale menu.

Visitors with boats can dock directly at the resort’s marina, which accommodates boats up to 150 feet, and dine at any of the three on-site food venues. Dedicated slips are available for boaters dining at Sí Sí or Wayan & Ma•dé, or for those looking to stop by Buongiorno for a coffee.

Beyond dining, EHP Resort & Marina provides a suite of leisure amenities including a heated pool, tennis and pickleball courts, complimentary use of kayaks and paddle boards, and a 40-foot VanDutch day yacht offering morning harbor cruises from June through August. A weekend shuttle will connect the resort to Main Beach, Georgica Beach, and East Hampton Town.

EHP is part of the EHP Hospitality Group, which also operates Shagwong Marinas across the East End. The group includes nearly 500 slips in East Hampton, Southampton, New Suffolk, and Cutchogue.