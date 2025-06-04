Barry Gordin Remembered as Beloved Champion of the Arts

Barry Gordin

Barry Gordin, an amazing spirit who was born in 1952, died suddenly at 5:30 a.m. on May 28 from respiratory failure due to complications from ALS. He forged a valiant struggle for close to a year and leaves a void in the hearts of those who knew him best.

As the Sondheim lyric goes, Barry was a real “Broadway baby.” His distinctive eye and enduring enthusiasm for the arts inspired his popular column “Gordin’s View,” which appeared in Dan’s Papers, for more than 20 years. His photos offered readers a lively window into theater openings, galas, and benefits both in the Hamptons and NYC.

A longtime New Yorker, Barry filled many roles during his busy life. He was also the founder and owner of Barry Gordin Hair Design, a boutique salon nestled on Morton Street, just steps from Bleecker Street, in the West Village. There he developed a reputation as a gifted stylist and colorist with an upbeat spirit. With his artistry and generosity, his warmth and gentle nature, he served as a trusted confidant and a source of encouragement to his friends, clients, and colleagues, delighting them over the years with his many stories and unique wit.

Barry was also the editor-in-chief of Theaterlife.com, which he and his longtime partner founded in 2006. He championed the stage with dedication and flair covering Broadway and Off-Broadway as well as all sorts of events in the Hamptons, from art openings to theater.

Serving as Editor in Chief of DramaDesk.org, Barry carried the heart and soul of the Drama Desk donating endless hours to photographing all of the organization’s events, managing their website, and championing theater and the arts in New York City as well as in the Hamptons. Barry’s photographs and stories will long be remembered for capturing the cultural lives of those communities and the people who helped create them.

He shared his life with his loving partner of 42½ years, Patrick Christiano, a writer, actor, realtor, and the publisher of TheaterLife.com. The two were married on the roof garden of Stewart at 10 Mitchell Place, just steps from Beekman Place, on July 20, 2015. Together they formed a creative and devoted partnership — both personal and professional for their entire life together. Their love for each other, and their mutual love for the theater and dogs were the foundation of their relationship in our ever-changing world.

A viewing was held on Sunday, June 1, at Greenwich Village Funeral Home, and the funeral service was on June 1 in East Hampton, where Barry found joy and community for many years.

