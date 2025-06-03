Bay Street Theater Announces 2025 Mainstage Summer Lineup

Bay Street Theater is showing the 1951 film “A Streetcar Named Desire” this weekend to get viewers ready for their performance of it.

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center has an exciting lineup for the 2025 season.

“We will explore the nature of love with three vivid productions that will bring our audience close to the heat and deep into the human heart,” says Artistic Director Scott Schwartz. “We can’t wait to embark upon one of our most passionate seasons ever, and to share the excitement with the whole East End.”

BAY STREET MAINSTAGE SEASON

BOB & JEAN: A LOVE STORY

May 27–June 15

Written by the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award Winner Robert Schenkkan comes an exciting new play based on the true story of two lovers divided by sea. “Bob & Jean: A Love Story” follows the romance of a World War II officer and a USO actress as they navigate their relationship while living thousands of miles apart. Co-produced with the Arizona Theater Company and directed by Matt August, this world premier is a funny and heart-stopping story about navigating true love even when you’re thousands of miles apart.

DECEIVED

June 24–July 20

This psychological thriller written by Johnna Wright and Patty Jamieson—based on Patrick Hamilton’s “Gaslight”—will keep you on the edge of your seat. The play, filled with twists and turns, follows a woman who is struggling to grasp the truth, and you’ll soon be second guessing reality too. Directed by Sheryl Kaller, this suspenseful drama will leave you breathless.

BONNIE & CLYDE: THE MUSICAL

July 29–August 24

Directed by Bay Street native Scott Schwartz, this new production brings a refreshing take on the classic story of America’s most notorious criminal duo amidst the Great Depression. Featuring a thrilling score by Frank Wildhorn and Don Black, this musical merges love with passion and outlaw. This thrilling display of romance, rebellion, dark humor, and intoxicating action is something you don’t want to miss.

BEYOND BAY STREET MAINSTAGE

TITLE WAVE: THE NEW WORKS FESTIVAL

This annual festival provides an opportunity for unpublished works to be read aloud. This year’s lineup includes Raffaele Pacitti reading aloud Mister Halston on June 2, at 7 p.m.; Bobby Goldman will perform his sex-comedy musical “Curvy Widow” on June 7, at 2 p.m.; Habib Yazdi will show “Ajax” on June 9, at 6 p.m.; and lastly, Jason Grey Platt will perform his project “U.X.” on June 13, at 3 p.m.

MUSIC MONDAYS

The Monday night concert series returns this summer! The 2025 lineup currently includes Betty Buckley on June 30, at 8 p.m. and Kelli O’Hara on July 7, at 8 p.m.

COMEDY SERIES

The stand up comedian Ophira Eisenberg and former host of NPR’s trivia show “Ask Me Another” is performing at Bay Street Theater on June 21, at 8 p.m. Paula Poundstone, known for her observational humor and wit as well as being a regular panelist on NPR’s comedy podcast “Wait, Wait… Don’t Tell Me” will perform on July 26, at 8 p.m.

2025 SUMMER GALA

Bay Street Theater will be hosting their annual summer gala on July 12, at 5 p.m. This year, they are honoring Christie Brinkley and Donna Karan. While the dinner and show are sold out, you can join the waitlist, purchase tickets to the cocktail reception, or show your support through a contribution.

Bay Street Theater is located at 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. For tickets, call the box office at 631-725-9500 or visit baystreet.org.