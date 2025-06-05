Boys Town Discusses Juvenile Delinquency and Prevention Services

Boys Town South Florida, a nonprofit organization that provides counseling, skills-building, and education to over 3,000 children each year, hosted its second annual Community Action Summit at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Palm Beach Gardens.

This event featured an engaging panel discussion with community leaders and experts on the root causes of juvenile delinquency, including factors such as lack of education, poverty, insufficient support systems, trauma, and shared life-changing prevention and early intervention services.

The panel of experts included: The Honorable Judge Melanie Surber, 15th Circuit, Juvenile Div.; Sarah Mooney, Chief of Police with the School District of Palm Beach County Police Dept.; Johnny Sanders, Senior Regional Outreach Coordinator, Florida Dept. of Juvenile Justice, Office of Prevention Services; Ann Berner, President/CEO of Southeast Florida Behavioral Health Network, Inc.; and Dr. Diane Kelly Andreou, Director of Boys Town South Florida’s Behavioral Health Clinic.

Moderated by emcee Jim Grimes, anchor at WPEC Channel 12, panelists shared with guests life-changing prevention and early intervention services, including mental health counseling, family support services, and school-based programs, as positive alternatives and outlets for at-risk youth and their families.

Attendees also got an exclusive first-hand look at the Blue Baby documentary, directed and produced by award-winning filmmaker Josh Sabey.

Available on Amazon Prime, YouTube, and Google Play, the film highlights the rehabilitation journey of at-risk youth at Boys Town and underscores the critical role of community support in preventing family separation or incarceration.

This special event was also an opportunity for Boys Town South Florida to present its Family of the Year Award.

This honor was presented to Lori, Peter, and their 12-year-old son, Chase, whose journey faced many hardships.

With the right tools, parenting support, and mindset, Chase is doing well, and his story is a beacon of hope for anyone facing challenges.

Boys Town South Florida then presented its prestigious Youth Impact Award to Judge Kathleen Kroll, who has inspired young people to pursue their dreams, and become responsible citizens throughout 30 years of dedication as a judge in Family Court, and Juvenile Division.

“Investing in early intervention isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing to do,” said Bethany Lacey, Executive Director of Boys Town South Florida. “By providing support, mentorship, and resources to families with at-risk youth, we not only change individual lives but also strengthen families, reduce crime, and build a safer, healthier community for everyone. It was wonderful to see so many community members join us for this important conversation, as their voices, ideas, and involvement are crucial to shaping solutions that give our youth a better path forward.”