Buell Extension Renamed to Honor Chief Joe DeCristofaro in East Hampton

EHFD Ex-Chief Joe DeCristofaro, EHFD 2nd Assistant Chief Alex Verdugo

East Hampton Village officials renamed Buell Lane Extension in honor of the late East Hampton Fire Department Chief Joe DeCristofaro during the village board meeting on June 18.

DeCristofaro, who died in 2023, was a member of the department for almost seven decades after joining in 1956. He lived in a home on Buell Lane Extension just 800 feet outside the village boundaries, so he legally couldn’t be chief. He was, however, named East Hampton Fire Department’s first honorary chief in 2002.

“Even in his later years, he was active to the end,” said Chief Gary Turza, who recalled seeing DeCristofaro pull a 24-foot ground ladder from the firetruck, alone, at the age of 96.

DeCristofaro was also a decorated veteran, having served his country in both World War II and the Korean War. His accolades include the French Jubilee of Liberty Medal, the Philippine Liberation Medal and the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal.

The new name of the extension will not replace the original; rather, the pair will coexist.

East Hampton already boasts a number of roads with commemorative names. Recent additions include Ina Garten Way — named after the famous chef and East Hampton native — and Hugh King Alley to commemorate the work of the local historian, who was present for the Chief Joe DeCristofaro proclamation at the recent village meeting and even read DeCristofaro’s eulogy.