A Look Inside Westhampton Beach’s Collect Antique Shop

Collect in Westhampton Beach, Photo: Maryam Babar

In Westhampton Beach stands a hidden gem that stores antique and vintage treasures — a place that is every collector’s dream.

Collect, located on 83 Main Street, was established in 2014 by Westhampton native Leif Neubauer, who has “a strive to find the most unique and interesting vintage and antique items possible,” according to the store’s website. The store contains items dating back to the 17th century, such as essays and novels by authors George Eliot and Charles Dickens, and authentic pieces including dollies, wristwatches, model cars, and crafted sculptures.

“Westhampton’s a really cool town, fun town, I grew up here and that’s why I brought the store here,” he said in an interview. “But perhaps [residents] don’t really understand the concept that I’m throwing out there.”

Neubauer mentioned how his store would gain more traction in places such as Brooklyn or Sag Harbor due to the store’s concept, but described it as something he really loves, is passionate about, and that it is “a unique character” in the village. In terms of sourcing the store’s products, he would visit the Brimfield Antique Market in Massachusetts three times a year, to do both buying and selling of his stock.

From typewriters to vintage jewelry, he mentioned that there is something for everyone to collect, even if one doesn’t immediately realize it. Neubauer also discussed how the retail aspect of the store is one he enjoys.

“Once you start talking to somebody, you realize that everybody collects something,” he said. “There’s just something that calls to people, whether it be something from their childhood or something they saw once on Instagram. Everybody has an eye for something.”

Most of his customers are “repeat customers,” as he calls it, with many new customers not being able to distinguish if the establishment is a store or a museum.

“It’s like the spot that people bring their guests to show them a little piece of Westhampton,” he said. “It’s totally funky, totally different. Everybody comes in and has something in the store that they can relate to.”

He noted his memorable connections with customers, including giving an older woman a Barbie doll after she had not been able to afford one when she was younger.

For all up and coming collectors, he offers some valuable advice, including to collect something small that you love, so that “it doesn’t consume your lifestyle.”

“Have a goal in mind on what you’re willing to spend and never cross that line because stuff shows up all over the place,” he said. “But, you have to love it. And the value is going to be whatever it is to you.”

Visit Collect on 83 Main Street, Westhampton Beach, NY, and stay updated through the website collectwhb.com and their Instagram @c0llect.