Get out and about to find exciting fun and culture in New York City this spring and and the Hamptons in summer 2026.

Thursday, April 16 (6 p.m.)

2026 Heartshare Spring Gala

Since opening their first group home in 1977, Heartshare Developmental Disability Services has focused on empowering people through education, vocational training, the arts, housing, family support, and long-term therapy services. The 2026 Heartshare Spring Gala, benefiting Developmental Disability Services, will celebrate the wonderful supporters, advocates, and board members who make the initiative possible every day. Join the celebration at Tribeca Rooftop, 2 Desbrosses Street, as the community comes together to raise funds in support of Heartshare’s mission to champion and support the intellectual and developmental disabilities community. For tickets and more information, visit heartshare.org .

Sunday, April 19 (noon-6 p.m.)

Earth Day 2026 Celebration

Come together as a community to go green and call for climate action at an Earth Day Initiative at Union Square, East 17th Street, and Park Avenue South. Join the climate conversation at a pivotal time, surrounded by welcoming neighbors. The festival includes exhibits by dozens of environmental non-profits, climate campaigns, green living experts, and sustainable businesses, interactive workshops, live performances, climate art, and kids’ activities! There’s something for everyone to find fascinating as we celebrate our planet in the most caring way possible. Be part of the change this Earth Day. For further information and RSVP opportunities, visit earthdayinitiative.org .

Sunday, April 19 (noon)

Circus in the City: New Victory Family Benefit

Circus in the City at New Victory Theater, 209 W 42nd Street, kicks off with a hypnotic performance of YOAH, an atmospheric Japanese circus with dazzling projections. After the show, stilt walkers lead the way to an exclusive celebration at Dave & Buster’s with lunch, hands-on activities, arcade games, swag bags and more! Proceeds from Circus in the City support the innovative artistic, arts education and engagement programs of New 42 and New Victory. For 30 years, these programs have made the performing arts a

vibrant part of everyone’s life from the earliest years onward, and your support for the Family Benefit continues to support the important work. For tickets, visit newvictory.org.

Sunday, April 19, 2026 (7 p.m.-11 p.m.)

American Friends of the Louvre 2026 New York Gala

Held at the iconic Rainbow Room, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, the Annual American Friends of the Louvre New York Gala will begin with a cocktail reception, followed by a multi-course dinner, dancing and a spirited silent and live auction. Dedicated to supporting the Musée du Louvre and advancing French culture in the United States, the dynamic membership program and philanthropic support has raised over $70 million in support of the museum. The night of celebration and well-wishes will include an awards presentation and networking opportunities. To support the Gala and purchase tickets, visit aflouvre.org .

Wednesday, April 22 (noon-2 p.m.) Wednesday, April 22 (noon-2 p.m.)

The Spring Lunch: Science, Society, and Our Environment

The annual celebration of the American Museum of Natural History’s leadership in environmental research, conservation, and education will be held at the Museum, 200 Central Park West. Visit the Milstein Hall of Ocean Life as a panel of esteemed experts shares unique insights on a topic of great consequence for the natural world. Discussions in recent years have focused on insect biodiversity, ocean science, and climate change. This year’s discussion, Arctic Transformations: Resilience, Partnership and Lessons from a Warming World, moderated by Museum President Sean Decatur, will showcase scientists and Indigenous leaders exploring how Arctic communities are affected by the Arctic’s warming, which is occurring at nearly four times the global average. Together, they will examine what the Arctic can teach us about adaptation, partnership, and the choices we face in a rapidly changing world. To purchase tables and learn more information, visit amnh.org .

Wednesday, April 22 (1-2 p.m.)

The Intersection of Gardening & Quilting

Spend the afternoon at Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton, for an exciting gardening and quilting endeavor! Joan Dimonda, a Master Gardener and award-winning quilter, will explore and explain the connections between gardening and quilting through a PowerPoint presentation. The commonality of color, shape, and name stories will be highlighted. Various quilts will be on display, serving as visual aids and adding a touch of beauty to the lecture. Advanced registration is required to attend this lecture. To register for the event and learn more information, visit rogersmemorial.librarycalendar.com.

Wednesday, April 22 (3-5 p.m.)

Earth Day Observed: Garlic Mustard Pull with Friends of Long Pond Greenbelt

The South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center is teaming up with Friends of Long Pond Greenbelt, and they need YOUR help to remove the invasive Garlic Mustard Plant! Attendees will learn about invasive species and help pull them from the ground. Prepare to get dirty and take preventive measures to avoid encountering ticks. Rain or shine, these selfless volunteers will be meeting at 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. For more information, visit sofo.org .

Thursday, April 23- Sunday, May 10

Macy’s Flower Show

Macy’s Herald Square is in full bloom as the Flower Show takes center stage until May 10! Discover spring renewal in every direction with towering planters, stained-glass panels, and yarn-wrapped trees. Part of Homegrown, a journey through America’s greenhouse, this event is full of spectacular floral displays and trinkets. Take a journey through greenhouse-inspired installations that reimagine what Spring can look like! A fun time for the whole family, you’ll want to take a stroll through the magnificent pastels. For details, visit macys.com/s/flower-show/nyc.

On Display Through Sunday, April 26

The Orchid Show: Mr. Flower Fantastic’s Concrete Jungle

New York City has never bloomed like this. At The Orchid Show: Mr. Flower Fantastic’s Concrete Jungle, orchids collide with concrete in a dazzling reimagining of the Big Apple, from stoops and slice shops to the subway itself! Step into a breathtaking fusion of nature and cityscape artistry in the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory, 2900 Southern Blvd. Experience the flair and style of New York transformed by thousands of flowers! For tickets and more information, visit nybg.org .

Sunday, April 26 (5 p.m.)

Hamptons PRIDE Film Series

Join Hamptons PRIDE for a special screening of the film adaptation of Terrence McNally’s Broadway Play, LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION! at Bay Street Theater, 1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. Attendees will experience a special appearance by Tony-winner John Glover! The film follows the lives and loves of eight gay Manhattanites who gather for summer weekends at a lakeside house in upstate New York to reflect, relax, and plan for survival in the height of the AIDS pandemic. Admission: $10 in advance, $15 at the door. For tickets and more details, visit hamptonspride.org/hamptons-pride-film-series .

Thursday, May 21 (7:30-8:30 p.m.)

Exhibition Walkthrough & Artist Talk: Claire Watson

Join artist Claire Watson for an exhibition walkthrough at Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. The walkthrough accompanies her exhibition Re-Paired, which spans earlier and recent mixed-media wall works and sculptures. Watson’s practice draws on found materials; in recent work, she deconstructs salvaged leather garments and rebuilds them into new compositions using sewing and pattern techniques. Emphasizing leather’s tactile and structural qualities, the works transform worn objects into abstract reflections. Experience an evening with the visionary for yourself; find more details at guildhall.org .

Sunday, May 24 (8-11 p.m.)

Memorial Day Weekend Silent Disco Dance Party

The Silent Disco Dance Party returns to the Furman Garden, Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, with everyone’s favorite DJs making an appearance. Mister Lima will spin iconic disco and funk tunes, ZiggaSun will drop hip-hop and rap, and Schvitz-a-Lot will blast the most danceable pop hits from the ‘80s to today! Get your most fun-loving group of friends together and get on your headphones for a night under the stars. Wine, beer, cocktails, and snacks will be available for purchase at Louise & Howie’s Coffee Cart. For tickets and more information, visit guildhall.org .

Saturday, June 6 (7:30-10:30 a.m.)

1st Annual Alexandra’s Rip Current Awareness 5K

The Alexandra De Moura Rip Current Awareness Foundation Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to saving lives through rip current education and water safety awareness. By empowering communities with the knowledge to recognize dangerous ocean conditions, the foundation aims to prevent avoidable drowning incidents. Funds raised will support public education initiatives that teach individuals how to recognize rip currents, understand their dangers, and respond safely if caught in one. Show your support as racers take on the terrain starting at Southampton Cultural Center, 25 Pond Lane, Southampton. To register or learn more, visit alexandrasripcurrentawareness5k.net .

Saturday, June 6 (noon)

5th Annual Hamptons Pride Parade

Celebrate Pride Month in the Hamptons!! The Fifth Annual Hamptons Pride Parade kicks off along East Hampton’s Main Street, by the First Presbyterian Church, proceeding east before turning left onto Newtown Lane, followed by a left onto Railroad Avenue and Lumber Lane before ending in Herrick Park. Stop by Herrick Park afterward for live musical performances and community fun! Help us keep Hamptons Pride eco-friendly by refraining from bringing balloons, confetti, or any paper handouts to the parade. For more details about the joyous day, visit hamptonspride.org/hamptons-pride-parade-2026 .

Saturday, June 6 (7 p.m.)

National Theatre Live: Playboy of the Western World

Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton) joins Éanna Hardwicke (The Sixth Commandment) and Siobhán McSweeney (Derry Girls) in John Millington Synge’s riveting play of youth and self-discovery at Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. Pegeen Flaherty’s life is turned upside down when a young man walks into her pub claiming he’s killed his father. Instead of being shunned, the killer becomes a local hero and wins hearts, until a second man unexpectedly arrives on the scene. Filmed live on stage at the National Theatre, Caitríona McLaughlin directs this darkly funny tale. For tickets and details, visit guildhall.org .

Saturday, June 13 (8 p.m.)

Rumors: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show

Born under the golden sun of Los Angeles in the summer of 2012, Rumors has spent over a decade captivating audiences across North America, crafting a show that is nothing short of spectacular. Experience the magical performance for yourself as they take the stage at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. Bringing Fleetwood Mac’s iconic 1975-1987 era back to life, the band’s meticulous attention to detail creates an immersive experience for all audiences. To purchase tickets and learn more information, visit whbpac.org .

Thursday, June 25- Sunday, June 29

NOMAD Hamptons

The first U.S. edition of NOMAD, the traveling showcase for collectible design, contemporary art, and cultural dialogue, will be held at the Watermill Center, 39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. A sanctuary for experimentation and cross-disciplinary creation, the Center’s legacy aligns with NOMAD’s mission to foster cultural dialogue and artistic innovation. International galleries will present curated exhibitions of collectible design and contemporary art throughout this site, along with talks, events, and special visits. For more information, visit nomad-circle.com .

Saturday, June 27 (noon)

Palm Tree Music Festival

Returning to The Shinnecock Nation, 100 Church Street, Southampton, with a new and improved layout, the Palm Tree Music Festival celebrates its sixth year of creating a fun summer atmosphere for locals. Featuring Kygo, The Chainsmokers, Disco Lines, It’s Murph, and more, you’ll be dancing your heart out to the tune of eclectic beats. Enjoy GA admission or an array of VIP experiences available for purchase. For tickets and details, visit p almtreemusicfestival.com/hamptons .

Saturday, June 27 (7-10 p.m.)

American Picnic

Southampton Fresh Air Home celebrates its 125th year and the 250th anniversary of America at the 39th Annual American Picnic at the home of Margie and Michael Loeb, 1610 Meadow Lane, Southampton. Enjoy a fun evening including a spectacular drone display, a BBQ buffet, pizza, and taco trucks! The festivities continue with a carnival, arcade, crafts, stilt walkers, popcorn, cotton candy, live music, a silent disco, and more! Proceeds from the Picnic provide scholarships and activities for over 150 children who will enjoy a unique and caring camp experience. For tickets and details, visit sfah.org/americanpicnic .

Sunday, June 28 (8 p.m.)

Improv With My Friends from Work- with Cast and Writers from SNL

Ceara Jane O’Sullivan (SNL) hosts a long-form improv show with cast and writers from Saturday Night Live (SNL) at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. Catch them on stage as they read rejected sketches, perform improv, try out some stand-up, and leave audiences laughing like crazy. Featuring familiar faces like Carl Tart, Chloe Troast, Asha Ward, Jimmy Fowlie, and more special guests, you don’t know just what you’ll expect at this comedic event. Lineup subject to change. For tickets and more information, visit whbpac.org .

Friday, July 3 (8 p.m.)

Jessie’s Girl

Experience the world’s greatest tribute to the music of the ‘80s with Jessie’s Girl, a high-energy performance starring a team of New York City’s top rock and pop vocalists, backed by a band of elite musical veterans. From selling out prestigious venues to headlining The ‘80s Cruise, this band creates a party atmosphere unlike any other. Grab your best neon, use a little extra hairspray, and catch the totally tubular set at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. For tickets and more information, visit whbpac.org .

Thursday, July 9- Sunday, July 12

Hamptons Fine Art Fair

In celebrating America’s 250th Anniversary, Hamptons Fine Art Fair (AFAF) salutes what art historians call the nation’s most significant contribution to the art world, The Abstract Expressionist Movement (AbEx), ca 1950-1970. Welcome to “Ground Zero” of AbEx, highlighting its influence on today’s artists. Created specifically for Hamptonsites, the well-curated, gallery-driven art fair will feature art from 140 select galleries and best-in-class sponsors from around the world. To attend or learn more details, visit hamptonsfineartfair.com .

Saturday, July 11 (7 p.m.)

A Night of Tails Gala

The Southampton Animal Shelter is one of the leading “No Kill” animal shelters on Long Island and serves the entire Township of Southampton and beyond with furry companions. Celebrate the shelter’s selfless efforts at the A Night of Tails Gala, held at the Parrish Art Museum. 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. Attendees will share space with like-minded pet lovers and benefit future furry friends who may need a helping hand. For tickets and more information, visit southamptonanimalshelter.com .

Saturday, July 18 (4-7:30 p.m.)

Polo Hamptons

Spend an unforgettable afternoon enjoying polo in the Hamptons! An event and match will take place at 900 Lumber Lane, Bridgehampton, on July 18 and July 25, from 4-7:30 p.m. As guests enjoy the thrill of a polo match and VIP cocktail party, they will also have access to an open bar, hors d’oeuvres by Elegant Affairs, and preferred seating. A place where sport, society, and sophistication meet in perfect harmony, set against the breathtaking backdrop of Bridgehampton’s rolling fields. To purchase tickets for either date, visit p olohamptons.com .

Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25

The Watermill Center’s Annual Summer Festival

Celebrating art and experimentation in support of The Watermill Center’s year-round programming, artist residency, education, and public programs, The Annual Summer Festival invites guests to immerse themselves in a curated series of installations. This year’s theme, limitless time, is presented by Van Cleef & Arpels. Enjoy performances across The Watermill Center’s expansive property, 39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. Featuring dynamic works by a roster of groundbreaking international artists and celebrating community worldwide, this unique festival is worth checking out. For details, visit watermillcenter.org.

Friday, July 31 (8 p.m.)

Creedence Revived

Rapidly becoming one of the most highly sought-after tribute bands in the world, Creedence Revived takes the stage at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach, for an iconic evening show. Made up of four of Chicago’s and LA’s most talented and eclectic musicians, the group has toured across the globe, including Europe and Malaysia. The group frequently gets re-hired to return to events, leaving fans in awe. For tickets and more details, visit whbpac.org .

Friday, August 7 (6-11 p.m.)

Guild Hall 2026 Summer Gala