“She didn’t write a lot of books but man she knocked it out of the park with this one,” said professional actor Matthew Conlon who is about to open in the iconic American masterpiece To Kill a Mockingbird on April 17, playing the moral compass attorney and father Atticus Finch at The Suffolk in Riverhead.

This is the second live play production at The Suffolk, coming after the success of last year’s 12 Angry Men. Live theatre is brought to The Suffolk audiences through a non-for-profit called Live Edition which was established in 2025 by Executive Director, Gary Hygom. The focus is on education and family programming and invites schools from across Long Island to see productions of material studied in classrooms. To Kill a Mockingbird is open to the public running for six performances.

The classic novel To Kill a Mockingbird was written by Harper Lee and published in 1960. The plot is loosely based on observations of Harper Lee as she navigated the prejudices of the Deep South in 1936. The book was an immediate triumph and awarded the Pulitzer Prize. Set during the Great Depression, the events are narrated by plucky Scout Finch who relates how her father Atticus, a principled attorney, defended a Black man, Tom Robinson, who has been falsely accused of raping a white woman. Finch must rise above prejudice and issues of morality while remaining empathetic despite town pressures. A side story centers on Scout, her brother, Jem, and fearing someone different from themselves in recluse neighbor Boo Radley.

The strong symbolism of the mockingbird represents innocence and vulnerability of characters, Tom Robinson and Boo Radley, who are harmless and yet singled out by evil.

The film adaptation was directed by Robert Mulligan and featured Gregory Peck as Atticus Finch. It was released on December 25, 1962, to critical and commercial acclaim receiving eight Academy Award nominations and winning three, including Best Actor for Peck.

The book was adapted for the stage in 1970 by Christopher Sergel who was given permission to copyright his version which was originally intended for middle schools and high schools but has become a popular favorite of regional theaters across the nation. The Broadway version was written by Aaron Sorkin and opened at the Shubert Theatre on December 13, 2018, starring Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch and Celia Keenan-Bolger as Scout Finch. It received nine Tony Award nominations with Best Performance by an Actress going to Keenan-Bolger.

Returning to direct The Suffolk production is the accomplished Joe Minutillo who was at the helm for 12 Angry Men and whose directorial work is a staple on Long Island. Minutillo also brings insights from his career as an educator to this project. “I taught this book for a very long time,” he said. “When you ask most kids what was their favorite book, To Kill a Mockingbird usually comes up as one of their top five.”

When asked if this play is the right choice for The Suffolk, Minutillo said, “I think it’s the right play for any theater today. It raises important questions that are at the heart of the story about prejudice. Do people make judgments based on fear, assumptions and bias rather than truth and humanity? This question is incredibly important for kids to consider. It asks us to choose empathy over assumption. It’s not only a classical piece of American literature, but it also creates a civic and moral conversation which I hope the teachers go back and discuss with their students. I hope families, when they come see it, will go home and discuss it. This play holds a mirror up to us.”

Conlon, who has enjoyed a career as an actor with credits including Law & Order, The Crimson Mask and One Life to Live, comes to his role of Atticus Finch at The Suffolk with prior connections. He said, “I read it as a kid and 15 years ago I got to play Atticus Finch. I’ve been hoping to play Atticus again. I like to say, ‘It’s good to be Atticus.’ He’s fair, judicious, empathetic. He might have been a good judge.” In giving credence to Finch’s strengths, Conlon recites a pivotal quote, “You don’t understand a person until you walk around in their skin or walk in their shoes. You don’t understand a person until you see things from his point of view.” Conlon goes on to say, “There’s a great line at the end of the book when Scout seems to have a better understanding of the recluse Boo Radley and refers to him as being a real nice person. Atticus’ response is ‘Most people are, Scout. When you finally see them.’

The importance of this play at this time is acknowledged by Conlon who said, “There’s a timelessness to this story. In some ways it would be great if we didn’t need it but it seems like there’s a cyclical nature to splitting people. Fear and grievance are very powerful forces as we’re learning.”

A final thought is echoed by both Minutillo and Conlon. “We need more Atticus Finches; we need an army of them!”

The Suffolk’s riveting production of To Kill a Mockingbird will be open to the public running for six performances Friday, April 17 at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, April 19 at 2 p.m.; Friday, April 24 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, April 25 at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available online at TheSuffolk.org. The Suffolk, 118 E. Main Street, Riverhead. Box Office 631-727-4343.

Barbara Anne Kirshner is a freelance journalist and photographer whose celebrity interviews, theatre reviews, features and human interest stories appear in major publications. She is author of the children’s chapter book, Madison Weatherbee the Different Dachshund, Madison Weatherbee the Musical and a host of one-act plays that have been produced across Long Island.