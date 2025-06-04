Dan's Taste Chefs of the Hamptons Returns for an Elegant Evening of Culinary Excellence

Dan’s Papers Chefs of the Hamptons returns on Thursday, July 17.

Prepare for an unforgettable evening of gourmet indulgence as Dan’s Taste Chefs of the Hamptons presented by Wilmington Trust, returns on Thursday, July 17 to the stunning Sí Sí Restaurant at EHP Resort & Marina. This premier summer soirée is set against the breathtaking backdrop of Three Mile Harbor, offering a sunset experience unlike any other.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Dan’s Papers again this year to host an unforgettable evening celebrating the best of the Hamptons culinary scene at our waterfront restaurant, Sí Sí,” said Dane Sayles, head of culinary and operations for EHP Resort & Marina. “This event is all about creating a vibrant, interactive experience for our guests, while also giving the participating chefs a chance to showcase their creativity and passion.”

“Wilmington Trust is proud to present the Dan’s Taste series this summer and we are so excited for Chefs of the Hamptons at Sí Sí,” says Daniel C. Shaughnessy, Team Leader, Senior Wealth Advisor at Wilmington Trust. “These events are a remarkable celebration of the East End’s culinary talent and vibrant community, and we’re honored to be part of it.”

The evening will be hosted by beloved media personality Elisa DiStefano, Entertainment Reporter and TV Host. “I’m so excited to be hosting Dan’s Taste Chefs of the Hamptons on July 17! This event is a wonderful celebration of the East End’s culinary excellence, and there’s nothing like bringing together incredible chefs, food, and energy in one unforgettable night. I can’t wait to share this special evening at the beautiful Sí Sí at EHP Resort!” said DiStefano.

“We’re thrilled to be part of Chefs of the Hamptons and to support such a standout event in our community,” said Anthony Olender, Founder/CEO of Oceanview Landscapes. “Just like chefs create art on a plate, we love bringing that same sense of beauty to the landscape. It feels great to be part of an evening that highlights everything special about the Hamptons, from great food to stunning design and an unforgettable atmosphere.”

The highlight of the evening? Fifteen of the Hamptons’ top chefs will serve exquisite culinary creations, each bite a testament to the region’s vibrant and innovative food scene. Guests will also enjoy select wines, elevated cocktails, and live music as the sky melts into hues of gold and pink.

“It’s an incredible honor to be part of Chefs of the Hamptons this year,” says Chef Andrew Molen of Isola. “This event brings together the best of the culinary community in one of the most beautiful settings imaginable. I’m excited to showcase what we do at Isola and to stand alongside such talented chefs for a night that celebrates the art of food.”

For those seeking an even more luxurious experience, Gold and Platinum VIP ticket holders will be treated to an exclusive one-hour pre-soirée featuring premium bubbly. Platinum VIPs will also enjoy access to a private lounge overlooking the water, offering a serene escape throughout the night.

“We are delighted to share the elegance and heritage of Italian winemaking at Chefs of the Hamptons,” says Giuseppe Santarelli from Cantina Puiatti of Friuli, Italy. “This event is the perfect pairing of exceptional cuisine and fine wine, and we’re proud to pour our wines alongside the Hamptons’ most celebrated chefs in such a stunning setting.”

Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons promises an elegant evening of flavor, celebration, and community, and is a must-attend for discerning food lovers and summer socialites alike. Tickets are available now. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the Hamptons’ most sophisticated culinary affair. For tickets visit DansTaste.com