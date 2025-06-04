Curtain Up! East End Theater Productions for Summer 2025

Hampton Theatre Company’s production of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? runs until June 8.

The East End percolates with activity all summer long and its grandest prize is the buffet of local theater offerings, from comedies to musicals to dramas. These companies, both community and professional, deliver top quality productions. So, curtain up on local East End theater for summer 2025.

SUMMER 2025 EAST END THEATER PRODUCTIONS

HAMPTON THEATRE COMPANY

Hampton Theatre Company is celebrating its 40th year of bringing quality productions to the East End. This professional company strives to present enlightening, entertaining and inspiring shows that are accessible to the broadest possible audience.

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

May 22-June 8

Edward Albee’s stage masterpiece paints a stunningly vivid portrait of a cynical small-college professor and his embittered wife, whose tempestuous marriage is exposed in front of a naive young couple they’ve invited over.

Quogue Community Hall, 125 Jessup Avenue, Quogue. 631-653-8955 hamptontheatre.org

NORTH FORK COMMUNITY THEATRE

The North Fork Community Theatre has been a driving presence on the East End since its inception in the 1950s with its mission to promote and encourage the study, production and appreciation of all forms of dramatic and theater arts, and to produce plays and other forms of dramatic representation for the entertainment and enrichment of the community.

SCHOOL OF ROCK: THE MUSICAL

July 17-August 3

In the summer Youth on Stage production, wannabe rock star Dewey Finn decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band! Andrew Lloyd Webber’s award-winning musical is based on the hilarious hit movie.

The NFCT, 12700 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-6328. nfct.com

OUR FABULOUS VARIETY SHOW

The mission is to create accessible, innovative, cultural arts experiences and to cultivate inclusive arts experiences for all.

SUMMER CAMP CULMINATES IN DISNEY DARE TO DREAM

Camp is available for either one or two weeks. (Campers who want to perform should be enrolled in the second week of camp.) Week 1: August 11-15, Week 2: August 18-22

Summer theater camp includes performing arts workshops, play building, theater games, community building, confidence boosting fun. The camp culminates in two performances of Disney’s “Dare to Dream Jr.” that are open to the public.August 22 at LTV Studios and August 23 at the Children’s Museum of the East End.

OFVS, LTV Studios, 75 Industrial Road, Wainscott. 631-507-4603. ourfabulousvarietyshow.org

NORTHEAST STAGE

Northeast Stage has developed a reputation for presenting high-quality free summer outdoor performances of Shakespeare to venues on the East End. The company involves the community through participation as both presenters and audience and develops actors, directors, producers, designers, builders and costumers through workshops and exposure to professionals in visual and performing arts.

WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE’S OTHELLO

Northeast Stage offers free Shakespeare in the park at five locations this summer. July 15-C.A.S.T. Southold, July 17 at Patchogue Bandshell, July 21 at Westhampton Beach Village Green, July 23 at Grangebel Park, Riverhead, July 25, 26, 27 at Mitchell Park, Greenport. 7 p.m. Special pre-show at 6 p.m. at Mitchell Park only.

Northeast Stage. 631-407-0539. northeaststage.org

THE GATEWAY

The Gateway Playhouse is celebrating its 76th season of bringing Broadway-caliber theater to Long Island audiences. This professional theater has developed the reputation for top-notch productions often featuring Broadway actors and technical staff. Much excitement is buzzing at the theater with major renovations about to take place.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

June 20-July 13

Fall in love all over again with one of the most beloved romances of all time. Hollywood’s favorite romantic story is now a dazzling stage show! Based on the 1990 film starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts, Pretty Woman is a modern retelling of the classic Cinderella story and features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ’69,” “Heaven”) and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton.

PHANTOM

August 1-31

Phantom is about the mysterious ‘phantom’ living in the depths of the Paris Opera House who is mesmerized by a young and beautiful soprano, Christine. The Tony Award-winning authors Maury Yestin and Arthur Kopit have created a theatrical sensation that enraptures audiences with beautiful songs and an expertly crafted book.

The Gateway Playhouse, 215 South Country Road in Bellport. 631-286-1133, thegateway.org