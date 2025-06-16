East Hampton Teen Killed in Car Wreck Sunday Night

East Hampton High School’s last day of school for the year on Monday took on an unexpectedly somber tone as the news spread that one student was killed and six others were injured — including one grievously — in a car crash Sunday evening.

According to East Hampton Town Police, the crash involved one vehicle, a 2009 Toyota Camry, which went off the road, overturned and struck a tree while driving southbound on Old Stone Highway near Deep Six Drive in Springs. One passenger, 19-year-old junior and English as a New Language (ENL) student, Scarleth S. Urgiles, was pronounced dead at the scene after Spring Fire Department personnel responded, extracting two of the teens from the vehicle.

Another passenger, 18 year-old Jennifer Amon-Barrers of East Hampton was badly injured and airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital where police says she in serious but stable condition. Additional passengers, including Michael Puente, 19 of East Hampton, Melanie Mendez, also 19 from East Hampton, 18-year-old Carlos Pinos of East Hampton, and two minors aged 15 and 17 from East Hampton were all transported by ambulance to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital for treatment of injuries.

The driver, Luis Gonzalo Barrionuevo-Fuertes, 18 of Moriches, was placed under arrest at the scene and transported to East Hampton Town Police Headquarters and was still awaiting arraignment for a charge of Driving While Intoxicated (First Offense), as well as Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Passenger Less Than 16 (Leandra’s Law), and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, in East Hampton Town Court as of 1 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Barrionuevo-Fuertes’s car was impounded for safety inspection and police said the investigation is open and ongoing.

According to an East Hampton High School student, they arrived to celebrate the last day of school Monday, but were instead greeted by guidance counselors during first period to break the bad news, talk to them about mental health and offer support for those affected by the tragedy.

East Hampton High School principal Sara Smith delivered the news in a message to the community online via parentsquare.com where she expressed her sadness, writing, “There are no words that can fully express the sorrow we feel for the family, friends, and all those impacted by this heartbreaking loss. During times like these, we are reminded of how strong and united the East Hampton community truly is. We come together to lift each other up, support one another, and provide comfort in the face of unimaginable grief.”

Smith also noted that the school’s “full mental health team” would be made available to support students, and professionals from the Family Service League and East End Hospice would be on-site to offer counseling and guidance for students. “We encourage families to speak with their children, to check in, and to let them know it is okay to grieve, to feel, and to seek help. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to us if you feel your child would benefit from additional support,” she added.

East Hampton School Superintendent Adam Fine also shared a message to the community, delivering the news and his grief over the tragedy. “The East Hampton Community is strong and resilient and always comes together when needed,” he wrote, also letting people know grief counselors were available, and encouraging parents of those affected to contact the high school to speak with a crisis specialist if their child needs assistance navigating the painful events.