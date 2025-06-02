Dan Rattiner Talks with Frank Calvo, Pharmacist Who Opened Montauk Chemists

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Frank Calvo of Montauk Chemists

Episode 229: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Frank Calvo, the pharmacist who recently opened Montauk Chemists on Main Street in Montauk. Calvo previously was the pharmacist for Montauk’s Whites Drug Store, which closed in October, and had been owned by the Rattiner family.

